I wonder if the kids causing mayhem in downtown’s Central Library ever think about the fact that the ramifications – despite obvious social progress – remain so much bigger than their individual beefs.

I wonder if they think about the fact that, like it or not and fair or not, their actions reverberate far beyond their immediate clique.

I wonder if they think about – or even know about – Robert S. Abbott.

Given that the library has had to temporarily close at 3 p.m. weekdays until it can find a way to stop the student fights and calm things down in the stacks, the answer to all of those questions undoubtedly is “no.”

That’s another argument for teaching accurate Black history in schools. But it’s also an argument for the reality that the most important education has to start long before then, especially for kids of color. And given the demographics of the city school system – not to mention online videos of other incidents – there’s no dancing around the fact that a lot of the problems are with African American kids.

In fact, fights have even broken out over the years at the Juneteenth Festival, the annual celebration of all things positive about Black culture. That’s in addition to fights at area shopping malls, movie theaters, mass transit stations and anywhere that kids tend to congregate.

Somehow, perhaps seduced by the gains of the civil rights movement – some real, some just on paper – a whole generation has grown up without the behavioral guardrails imposed by racism even though the racism itself still exists.

That means that, in the minds of some, the actions of those relative few troublemakers will be projected onto Black people as a whole, with devastating if unspoken consequences – something that prior generations knew all too well.

Abbott certainly knew it. Early in the 20th century, when the publisher used his Chicago Defender newspaper to lure Black farm workers from the South to the North for better lives, he also felt compelled to instruct them on how to behave once they got there.

In blunt, even crude, terms as outlined in the documentary “The Black Press: Soldiers Without Swords,” Abbott schooled Black arrivals on how to dress and how to conduct themselves in public. His newspaper warned, for instance, not to go “on the boulevards in your hog-killin' clothes" and not to go out “if your hair is still chunky and full of bed lint."

It’s a message that, even if in less colorful language and updated for the times, succeeding generations passed to Black young people they knew would not initially be judged by the content of their character and could ill afford to be seen in public, in the words of my late grandmother, “acting the fool.” Everyone knew the larger social and economic consequences of reinforcing such stereotypes.

Somehow, that message has gotten short-circuited in recent generations. Maybe it’s because too many foolishly equate acting right with “acting white,” which is its own form of brainwashing. Or maybe it’s because today’s teens are enveloped by the negative aspects of pop culture and social media that prior generations didn’t have to contend with.

Or maybe it’s because, in the words of the Rev. James Giles, “nobody pays attention to them or takes them seriously” until they do act out.

Giles is executive director of the Buffalo Peacemakers, a coalition of organizations – led by Black people – long involved in anti-violence and mentoring activities that is finalizing a contract to take its work into the Central Library.

He and John Spears, director of the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library, said the goal when returning to normal hours as soon as possible is not to keep kids out. That’s what some malls did in responding to similar problems by banning unaccompanied minors during certain times.

Malls, however, are private entities; the public library is not. But beyond the possible legal implications of a public facility trying such an approach, Spears said the library wants a solution that respects its values.

“Our goal, as much as possible, is to keep the kids here,” he said.

The Peacemakers hope to do that by engaging the young people in ways that steer them in a positive direction.

For example, Giles said, the organization has used audio-visual equipment to get kids involved in expressing themselves through music and videos, and it runs mock courts in which they role-play to figure out how to resolve conflict.

“We want to bring some of that element to the library,” he said, adding that the Peacemakers continually emphasize the importance of appropriate conduct “in every environment.”

The group is known for utilizing a “restorative justice” rather than a punitive approach, and the key – one Giles emphasizes when talking to people in power – is that you get through to kids by creating something “the child can believe in and trust you enough to give you permission to speak into their lives.

“Then you can create change,” he said.

Giles also emphasized that the Peacemakers don’t approach their tasks as law enforcers, but as community members who come from the neighborhood.

That means they can approach a kid who’s acting out and say, “’Man, I know your uncle,’” he said. “That’s what makes us special.”

But that only carries weight if the uncle, parents or other adults in the child’s life reinforce the same message at home that the Peacemakers impart in the streets.

It’s a message of dignified behavior not only because of the ripple effect a kid’s actions can have in shaping perceptions, but because it fosters a legitimate sense of self-respect and racial pride – not the faux notion of “respect” that comes from emulating some jailed rapper.

In an ideal world, it’s not a job the Peacemakers should have to do because all of the adults in a kid’s life would be doing it on a daily basis.

The fact that the Peacemakers have been called in to do it in so many situations brings me back to where I started, wondering what these kids are thinking.

It’s obvious they aren’t thinking about the hard cold realities that still shape Black life in America. So I wonder: Why not? And most of all, I wonder: Who’s not telling them?