Rod Watson: While debating Kensington deck, there should be no argument about its speeders

Amid the complicated debate over what to do about the Kensington Expressway – cover part of it, cover all of it or spend the money elsewhere – there should be no debate over a related question: What to do about the drivers?

And the answer to that one won’t cost anything. To the contrary, it would be a moneymaker.

Monday’s death of four teens in a stolen car that hit a wall at high speed going from the Kensington to the Scajaquada Expressway was a horrific tragedy – possibly facilitated by TikTok videos showing how to steal such cars – that hopefully never gets repeated. But the anomalous nature of that crash should not obscure the danger of other drivers who, every single day, risk lives by treating the Kensington like a speedway without pit stops.

“They think it’s a racetrack,” one resident who lives along the expressway told The Buffalo News recently, expressing his support for the $1 billion plan to put a deck over part of it to reconnect neighborhoods and cut down on the traffic noise.

Critics think the money could be better spent on other efforts, and Masten Council Member Ulysees O. Wingo said last week that the speeding sometimes is on the adjacent Humboldt Parkway, not the expressway. He added that sometimes the noise results from loud exhausts on vehicles that are not necessarily speeding. Nevertheless, he said it is a concern of the residents who live there.

There’s an easy way to deal with that concern without waiting for a deck and that won’t cost $1 billion. In fact, it would more than pay for itself: stepped-up speed enforcement.

And let’s be clear: We’re not talking about police harassing people going 5 mph over the limit. That’s hardly necessary.

As anyone who drives the Kensington can attest, there are more than enough idiots in cars and on motorcycles doing 75 mph, 80 mph or more to keep conscientious traffic cops occupied all shift. It’s a rare trip when you don’t see at least one – and usually more – of these NASCAR refugees flooring it with little fear of getting stopped.

Not only are they speeding, they’re weaving in and out of traffic as if the other cars are slalom gates on a ski course, risking not only their own lives but those of everyone else on the expressway.

Those folks constitute a gold mine waiting to be tapped, the next best thing to printing money for a city and state trying to bring in revenue without raising the taxes everyone has to pay.

In fact, if you’re anything like me, you cheer every time you pass a driver sitting on the side of the road in front of flashing lights, waiting for the ticket like a condemned man waiting for his last meal. But though you see that regularly on the Thruway or the Youngmann Highway, it happens way too infrequently on the Kensington.

Though it’s a state highway also known as Route 33, city police do give tickets on the Kensington. They just need to give a lot more.

From Jan. 1 of last year through Sept. 30 of this year, Buffalo police handed out 68 summonses on the Kensington, according to city data. The largest number – 16 – were for speeding, followed by 13 for not having a valid license and seven for equipment violations.

If they wanted, city cops could give out 16 speeding tickets every single day, focusing only on those flagrantly flouting the limit.

Every once in a while, you also see a state trooper parked on one of the Kensington entrance ramps, presumably to swoop down on a speeder – though it rarely seems to happen. The State Police did not immediately respond to an inquiry about the number of tickets they issue, but it’s obviously not enough.

While more enforcement won’t solve every problem – like the impetuousness of youth abetted by the irresponsibility of online platforms that show how to steal the car involved in Monday’s crash – it can make the Kensington safer from other drivers.

With cops everywhere under fire, this could be a chance for local police to reclaim the white hat.

No one wants to look in the rearview mirror, see flashing red lights and know the siren tolls for thee. However, gazing out the windshield to see those lights behind a vehicle or cycle stopped on the side of the road and knowing that cops have gotten the “right” motorist would warm the heart.

That would be especially true if it’s the driver who just passed you at the speed of light a half mile back, as if 55 mph is merely a suggestion – one meant for everybody else, not for them.