Granted, $75 million is more than most non-lottery players can even dream about. Still, in the context of Albany budgeting it could be the best pocket change taxpayers ever spend.

That’s the gap between the $25 million Gov. Kathy Hochul has proposed for a new matching funds program to clean up the cesspool known as democratic elections and the $100 million reformers say is needed to do the job right.

Those seeking the $100 million include the Public Campaign Finance Board itself, set up under the state Board of Elections to administer the new public funding program that launched after November’s elections.

Covering both statewide and state legislative races, the goal is to shift power away from special interests and return it to ordinary citizens by setting up a small-dollar matching funds program.

Contributions of between $5 and $250 from eligible individuals would be matched on a 6-to-1 basis for those running for statewide office. Contributions to legislative candidates would be matched on a 12-to-1 basis for the first $50, a 9-to-1 basis for the next $100 and an 8-to-1 basis for the final $100.

To keep from running afoul of the U.S. Supreme Court’s view that it’s OK to buy elections, the plan does not try to outlaw private contributions or so-called “independent” expenditures that benefit candidates. However, the state also has dramatically lowered the cap on private donations, thus amplifying the impact of the small-donor funding.

With ordinary citizens calling more of the tune by paying the piper, the idea is that winning candidates will be more responsive to them – and less beholden to special interests.

Nevertheless, the fact that Hochul’s budget for the fiscal year beginning April 1 does not include the $100 million the campaign board sought is worrisome, both for the message it sends and for the potential practical implications. With the program taking effect with the 2024 legislative races, some candidates no doubt will begin planning this year and need to know what they can count on from the new program rather than waiting to see how much funding – if any – will be in the fiscal year 2025 budget approved next spring.

In testimony last week before a Legislature committee, Reinvent Albany warned that not fully funding the program now “risks discouraging potential participants and damaging public trust even more … campaigns might not receive the funds they’ve been expecting for over a year, leading to more suspicion that NYS government simply does not work.”

“We think it’s important that funding for the program be put in place ahead of time just to ensure there’s enough funding,” Tom Speaker, the group’s policy analyst, said in an interview.

As an example of the mischief that could be played by not fully finding it ahead of an election year, he cited the possibility that incumbents running next year might be more reluctant in the midst of a campaign to vote for money that could help their challengers.

That’s the very type of cynicism public funding is supposed to help dispel. Hochul, of all people, should realize how poisonous such suspicions can be, in light of a Buffalo News look into a $637 million no-bid contract her administration awarded to Digital Gadgets for Covid-19 tests that were bought at higher prices than other vendors were charging. The company’s founder and family members gave nearly $300,000 to Hochul’s 2022 campaign and another $235,000 to the state Democratic Party.

Hochul has said she didn’t even know about the contributions, and her office has emphasized that such donations do not influence governmental decisions. Yet the stench created by such a “coincidence” cannot help but undermine public confidence at a time when trust in government already is low.

Even when everything is on the up and up, that is the unavoidable consequence of a campaign finance system that makes politicians so dependent on monied interests instead of on ordinary citizens.

Hochul’s office did not respond to a request for comment on why she didn’t fully fund the program. But there is still plenty of time for her and legislators to rectify that mistake.

While one good-government group has called the new public funding effort “groundbreaking,” that will only be true if there’s enough money up front to make candidates competitive without having to depend on private dollars. Setting aside $100 million out of a $227 billion budget – or an infinitesimal 0.04% – would be a very small investment in ridding New York of the special-interest stench and restoring the state’s democracy.