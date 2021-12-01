Rod Watson: What can be done to dismantle ‘white privilege’?

How do you help tear down a structure of power and advantage erected and fortified over more than 500 years when some of its architects still won’t acknowledge it exists?
In essence, that’s what a Buffalo News letter-writer asked when wondering how she could aid attorney Hugh M. Russ III’s effort to start a community dialogue about “white privilege.”
Russ, president of the Erie County Bar Association and a partner in the prominent law firm Hodgson Russ, wrote an open letter in the association’s newsletter pointing out ways he had benefited from his skin color. He also recognized that his stature in the community gives him an unparalleled platform to tackle the issue.
But what can a white Western New Yorker who lacks his clout do to, in the words of the letter writer, “help Russ’ cause?”
Russ is the first to admit he may not have “any great answers,” but a starting point is to stop silently tolerating inequity when you see it.
“You’ve got to speak out, even if it’s difficult for you,” said Russ, who plans to convene a community forum on white privilege after the first of the year. “Even if it results in adverse consequences, you’ve got to speak out.”
That can, for example, mean pressing for inclusion where you work, even if you’re not directly part of the hiring process, he said. It also can mean becoming more politically aware and pushing for change in institutions like the courts. In short, it means always being “ready to speak out.”
It also can mean financially supporting programs like Say Yes to Education, which opens the door to college for urban students who otherwise might not get there.
“Everything we can do to encourage education, and fair education, and inclusive education, I think that’s the most significant thing we can do,” Russ said.
But how forcefully — and effectively — you speak out may well depend on how much you know about the conditions that created white privilege and Black disadvantage in the first place. It may depend on how deeply you recognize the impact those conditions had and continue to have today.
To that end, making up for the things we didn’t learn in school is essential.
That re-education can take two forms for whites who are genuinely interested. The first is simply to hear — really hear — Blacks when they describe what they’ve endured, without needing to interject your own reaction.
“Listen to Black people when they tell their story. That’s where it starts,” said the Rev. George Nicholas. “Listen without centering themselves or injecting themselves in our story.”
Nicholas helped found the African American Health Disparities Task Force, which was talking about the disparate impact of comorbidities on people of color long before Covid-19 made the term a buzzword. The task force later replaced “disparities” with “equity” in its name. Either way, its mission is a reminder of the residual effects of structural racism.
To really understand those effects, Nicholas suggest whites study the Blacks who have written about them.
“How many Black authors are they reading?” he asked, recommending everyone from Langston Hughes, James Baldwin and Claude McKay to contemporaries like Ibram X. Kendi and Ta-Nehisi Coates.
For those who want to understand white privilege in action, but who will only believe something once it’s been verified by another white, I would add Thomas Shapiro’s “The Hidden Cost of Being African American” and Ira Katznelson’s “When Affirmative Action Was White.”
But awareness is only half the process; equally important is what you do with that knowledge. Nicholas said that means having conversations, not with strangers you’ll never see again, but with friends and family you can really impact.
“Engage the people who are closest to you,” he said.
Nicholas, pastor of Lincoln Memorial United Methodist Church, also is aware of the saying that the most segregated place in America is the church on Sunday morning. White Christians, he added, could join a Black church and learn how they interpret the holy text.
“Get out of their space and come in the community,” he suggested.
None of that is easy. Challenging family or coworkers can seem perilous, but is something whites are best suited to do. And when talking across racial lines, there will be “dumb” questions or clumsy attempts at dialogue, as well as the sensitive topic of wanting to do “for” Blacks as opposed to doing “with” them.
But people of genuine good can work out those issues, once they take the first step.
More difficult will be overcoming the grievance industry and the notion that we’re engaged in a zero-sum game. Russ noted that this perception has been seized upon by those like former President Donald Trump to scare whites into thinking they’ll have to give up advantages they’ve enjoyed for centuries.
Russ doesn’t buy it, saying the discussion is not about denying opportunity, but expanding it.
“Our society is competitive,” he notes. “We’re saying, ‘Make the competition fair.’ That’s all we’re saying.”
Correcting those who misunderstand — or deliberately distort — what the discussion is about may be the biggest challenge of all.
If all of this sounds like it can be a minefield, that’s because it can. Nothing as worthwhile as confronting white privilege and creating a more equitable community will be easy.
In fact, for whites who want to facilitate what Russ has begun, the first step actually might be looking in the mirror and asking honestly: Am I up to it?
For the sake of Western New York’s future, we had better hope we get enough “yes” answers.