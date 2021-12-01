Rod Watson: What can be done to dismantle ‘white privilege’?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

To really understand those effects, Nicholas suggest whites study the Blacks who have written about them.

“How many Black authors are they reading?” he asked, recommending everyone from Langston Hughes, James Baldwin and Claude McKay to contemporaries like Ibram X. Kendi and Ta-Nehisi Coates.

For those who want to understand white privilege in action, but who will only believe something once it’s been verified by another white, I would add Thomas Shapiro’s “The Hidden Cost of Being African American” and Ira Katznelson’s “When Affirmative Action Was White.”

But awareness is only half the process; equally important is what you do with that knowledge. Nicholas said that means having conversations, not with strangers you’ll never see again, but with friends and family you can really impact.

“Engage the people who are closest to you,” he said.

Nicholas, pastor of Lincoln Memorial United Methodist Church, also is aware of the saying that the most segregated place in America is the church on Sunday morning. White Christians, he added, could join a Black church and learn how they interpret the holy text.

“Get out of their space and come in the community,” he suggested.