Rod Watson: What an election – the fabulists vs. the deaf-mutes

The TV ad is everywhere – just as it would have you believe violent crime in New York is everywhere. Grainy clips, flashing by in rapid succession, showing armed hoodlums committing all manner of assorted mayhem.

Never mind that an early version of the ad included footage from Oakland, Calif. Never mind that one gun-toting “criminal” was someone having a mental health crisis who was actually holding a piece of metal, not a firearm. And never mind that the pandemic crime surge was national, in red states and blue.

Republicans like New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin know how to get a message out, confidently aware that accuracy is not the point.

And Democrats? Well, the fact that incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul is desperately trying to motivate supporters to vote as polls show the race tightening far more than party enrollment would dictate says all you need to know about Democratic messaging.

Nothing better illustrates that difference than the debate – if you can call it that – over crime. Months ago, the center-left think tank Third Way released an analysis with the eye-catching title “The Red State Murder Problem.” It was a ready-made talking point/campaign theme/attack ad all rolled into one and served up on a silver platter.

Using census data and 2020 state crime reports, the latest available at the time, its bottom-line finding was that “Eight of the top 10 worst murder rate states voted for Trump in 2020.” In fact, the top six states in terms of per-capita murder rates were all Trump states, with murder rates in the double-digits, while New York’s 4.11 per 100,000 people was “well below the national average.”

Yet you rarely hear about the rampant murders in Mississippi, Louisiana or Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnel’s Kentucky, which occupy the top three spots.

“Whether one does or does not blame Republican leaders for high murder rates, it seems that Republican officeholders do a better job of blaming Democrats for lethal crime than actually reducing lethal crime,” the study concluded.

Conservative think tanks counter with their own analyses indicating that large cities with Democratic mayors drive the high murder rates in GOP states. As the Manhattan Institute’s Rafael A. Mangual put it in a New York Post op-ed, “The 50 largest cities in America, home to 15.3% of the country’s population, saw 34.2% of the country’s murders in 2020; 34, or 68%, of the 50 cities had Democratic mayors in 2020, while only 14 (six of which were in blue states that voted for Biden in 2020) had Republican mayors.”

Some might argue the rates were high in Democratic cities because of bail reform, or because of “defund the police” initiatives – which you’d be hard-pressed to find any Democratic mayor actually backing. Alternatively, you could argue that it’s because trickle-down policies of red state governors starve urban cities of the resources needed to steer the impoverished away from crime.

Either way, that’s a debate worth having. And if you buy the conservative argument, then voting for Zeldin would be a waste of time anyway because governors can’t reduce crime in big cities like New York or Buffalo that have Democratic mayors.

However, having such a debate requires two participants. How often have you heard Democratic candidates cite the Third Way study, or anything like it to counter the GOP narrative? Hochul certainly didn’t in her one and only televised debate with Zeldin.

Hochul’s most notable “anti-crime” talking point? Playing up her unconstitutional efforts to disarm law-abiding gun owners if they dare leave home.

But it’s not just Hochul who is unable to mount an effective counteroffensive as the polling gaps close around her. It’s a national affliction for a party that – gun rights aside – has the best of most arguments while being congenitally unable to voice them. They turn a deaf ear to the pleas of frustrated experts offering potent rebuttals or attack lines, while refusing to speak out in ways that would grab the public’s attention and frame crime and other issues on their own terms.

It’s why people like the election-denying Trump acolyte Zeldin, abortion hypocrite Herschel Walker in Georgia’s Senate race and fly-in fraud Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s might well win despite political and personal challenges that should have disqualified them long ago.

Instead of being steamrolled by the “organized political party” of Will Rogers’ dreams, they remain competitive because of Democratic ineptness that makes it look more and more like the famous humorist wasn’t joking – he was prognosticating.

All of which leaves us with quite a choice between now and Nov. 8: one party that doesn’t believe in democracy, and the other doesn’t know how to effectively practice it.