Rod Watson: WBFO race survey takes one excuse off the table

Maybe it shouldn’t be that surprising that America in 2022 can’t even pass a voting rights bill. Instead, backers watch passively as states roll back rather than expand opportunity for the historically marginalized, from the ballot box to the classroom.

In a new survey by WBFO, the region’s National Public Radio affiliate, Western New Yorkers of color cite some of the same attitudes and resulting barriers that underlie the national backlash against racial progress. That’s despite living in a so-called “progressive” state whose second-largest city has made obvious gains in terms of putting politicians of color in key positions.

However, the Racial Equity Survey responses indicate that their constituents of color still too often see brick walls when they look for equal access and opportunity.

“For the most part, people like to feel included,” said respondent Maritza Vega, when asked what the survey might accomplish.

Vega, vice president of the Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York, said if the results are ingested by the people who need to see them, it might lead to action.

“Let’s have some real talk on what does ‘diversity and inclusion’ mean,” said the Rev. Mark Blue, Buffalo NAACP president and another respondent, when asked about the survey’s potential impact. “The first thing is knowing, and then doing.”

The survey results were summarized in a two-part series by reporter Thomas O’Neil-White that aired last week, as well as in more detailed information posted on WBFO’s website.

O’Neil-White and news director Dave Debo came up with three questions, asking respondents about the area’s biggest racial equity issue, who is best equipped to solve it and what they should do. They sent the survey to more than 130 grassroots Black, Hispanic and Native American community leaders – excluding elected officials – and got about three dozen responses.

Asked “the #1 Racial Inequity that Buffalo faces in 2022,” 38% said economic development and jobs, followed by 26% who cited segregation/prejudice.

The reality is that it is impossible to separate those two. Racial attitudes affect the willingness – or refusal – of an employer to hire certain people, a lender to make business loans to certain people or a company to place stores in certain neighborhoods. Those decisions then affect the ability of people of color to open businesses, obtain jobs and buy or maintain decent homes and build wealth.

It's a vicious cycle of bias that can have devastating economic consequences for generations, which is no doubt why those issues ranked at the top of respondents’ concerns.

Notably, criminal justice issues tied at the bottom of the list – with health disparities – with only 3% of respondents citing it as their top concern. That’s despite the national outcry following the murder of George Floyd as well as recent incidents involving Buffalo police.

Perhaps that’s because bad encounters with police can be thought of like lightning strikes: While the consequences can be devastating, most people figure the odds are it won’t happen to them.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

On the other hand, nearly everyone – with the exception of retirees – needs a job or the chance to start a business. Yet Western New Yorkers of color still feel they’re competing on an unlevel playing field.

One respondent cited inequitable "opportunities for well-paid work positions, especially in growing firms, and social access to hiring decision-makers.” Another pointed to the long-standing problem of “poor access to capital due to past systemic inequities.” A third cited the inability to tap into "contracting opportunities in government.”

Typical is the lament of Richard A. Cummings, a Black Chamber of Commerce of Western New York member and vice president of ARC&COMM, who described being the sole bidder on a project to upgrade the camera system at a city-owned facility.

Instead of getting the work, he said, he was told the project was over budget and would be re-bid. But he said he was never notified of a re-bid, and eventually rode by the site and saw a white-owned company doing the work.

The impact of the survey will depend on “who takes the information and runs with it,” Cummings said. But he’s not optimistic, citing a pattern of sweeping such issues under the rug.

“That’s the history of Buffalo,” he said.

But the past doesn’t have to be prologue. O’Neil-White said he hopes the survey will make listeners and readers take note that, “Hey, racism is still alive in Western New York.” Though it may no longer take the form of police dogs and fire hoses, he said listening to people of color can reveal a host of what are now called “micro-aggressions.”

Dean Seneca, owner of Seneca Scientific Solutions, knows all about those. He grew up in the First Ward, and while he loves the neighborhood, he still recalls the “pow-wow war hoops” that were deemed acceptable when he was a kid. Now, he still gets called “chief” in a culture that subjects people of color to such “death by a thousand cuts.”

When Native Americans have to deal with such slights on a regular basis, he said some cope by lashing out or, alternatively, by unhealthy behaviors such as drinking, drugs or even suicide. He postulated that this is why mental health issues are so high in the Native community.

The survey can raise awareness of such issues, both in the community at large and “to people who are your neighbors,” he said, recalling friends who were shocked when Donald Trump’s presidential campaigns drew support from neighbors they suddenly learned did not share their attitudes regarding race.

Feedback from the project has been positive, O’Neil-White said, including from whites, because the survey responses provide some context for the dialogue that needs to happen.

“One side needs to acknowledge a very controversial history that the United States has had, and everything was not as rose-pedaly as America would like to think it is,” said Seneca, who teaches a class on Indigenous health disparities at the University at Buffalo.

In fact, rather than specific programs or laws – which no doubt are required – the first step in pursuing equity may simply need to be an honest reckoning, particularly in an era rife with so much dishonesty when it comes to race.

In that vein, WBFO’s initiative is a necessary prod to the rest of the community. While Blacks, Hispanics and Native Americans certainly don’t need a questionnaire to tell them what they live every day, the Racial Equity Survey is a timely reminder to everyone else that issues raised over the years have yet to be adequately dealt with.

If nothing else, the survey eliminates one major excuse for inaction. Thanks to WBFO, community leaders in 2022 can no longer say: We didn’t know.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.