With parades, concerts and fireworks beginning across the region this weekend, Western New Yorkers will celebrate Independence Day as if it were an elderly loved one’s birthday.

And in turning 247 years old on Tuesday, America certainly qualifies on both counts: she has aged, and most citizens fervently claim to love her.

But this year’s commemoration also brings that familiar sense of foreboding. Just as we never know which celebration will be the aging relative’s last, the path this nation is treading means there’s no way of knowing which July Fourth will be our last.

Think Roman Empire. Or Byzantine Empire. Or Ottoman Empire. Their hubris was no greater than ours – and look where they are now.

And just like internal rot made those empires susceptible to conquest by outsiders, if America falls, its demise will begin within.

True, it is astounding to think that the likes of Donald Trump, Marjorie Taylor Green and Lauren Boebert could topple a nation proudly billing itself as the world’s greatest. But they are not really the cause of the fissures splitting us into irreconcilable pieces. Granted, they are skilled arsonists adding fuel to kindling. But for the most part, they are merely reflections of a populous that is turning on itself in an escalating tit-for-tat political civil war.

The divide threatening the nation was nowhere more evident than right here in Western New York last week as its two House members existed in alternate political universes, each playing to a different part of the widening America.

While Democrat Brian Higgins was featured on a YouTube video on Forbes talking about the nation’s economic fortunes under Democratic and Republican administrations and tweeting about better lung cancer screening, Rep. Nick Langworthy was one of 11 GOP co-sponsors of the bill censuring Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, one of the House impeachment managers.

Schiff’s offense? Trying to get to the bottom of whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to rig the 2016 presidential election – a matter of no small import if we really want to preserve American democracy.

“We’ve been entrusted with a tremendous responsibility that shapes the future of our nation,” Langworthy began, in perhaps the only accurate part of his statement on the House floor that preceded a strictly party-line vote.

The rest – “abused his role,” “violated the trust,” “unfounded investigation,” “leftist lies” – was payback for the investigations, impeachments and indictments of the former president.

The only good thing about Langworthy’s speech is that it was brief. But that 90 seconds was filled with the kind of rhetorical knives that are being used to dismember this nation.

With Greene trying to expunge Trump’s impeachments, Boebert pushing a bill to impeach President Biden, and the former president conning Republican focus groups into thinking his indictments are about them, it is not hard to see where this is headed.

We are in a death spiral of partisanship leading to an outcome that can only be described as “mad” as the two sides engage in mutually assured political destruction that threatens to end America’s grand experiment. We are proving ourselves incapable of self-government because of the people we elect to govern us and because of what we demand of them.

With partisan gerrymandering to make red states redder and blue states bluer, and with news outlets to match, we are intent on ignoring Lincoln’s warning about a house divided against itself.

Trump’s Russia ties were certainly worth investigating, as are his financial ties to Oman as he runs again – and as were Hunter Biden’s use of the family name to make money overseas.

Yet while Langworthy tweets about news blackouts when it comes to the “Biden Crime Family,” Republican focus group members dismiss all of the charges against Trump as nothing more than politics.

Even when Trump-appointed judges dismiss claims of election fraud or Trump-appointed prosecutors reach a plea deal with the younger Biden on a gun charge that typically isn’t even pursued, the facts are not enough to break through the partisan shield.

Jaywalking and armed robbery are both wrong; but they are not the same. Yet in politics we seem incapable of making such distinctions as we thrash about in the quicksand of false equivalency and both-sides-ism.

Think about where it leaves us as a nation if no Justice Department, despite the evidence, can ever credibly investigate a leader of the other party? Think of the carte blanche that will give politicians of both parties.

Yet that is where we are, dangling on the precipice as fallout from the 2020 election is just the tip of the spear. Other threats include a U.S. Supreme Court that for the first time has taken away freedoms. Meanwhile state governments are making LGBTQ+ people second-class citizens while using schools to promote ignorance and teach a whitewashed racial history. Such indoctrination, reminiscent of some Third World nations, brings to mind the screenshot from the old Van Halen video: “Right now, our government is doing things we think only other countries do.”

And all of this pursued in the name of a culture war meant to win elections by dividing – no matter what the cost to the nation’s fabric.

It again recalls Benjamin Franklin’s response when asked what the Founding Fathers had created: a Republic, he is said to have replied, if you can keep it.

It is no longer guaranteed that we can.

So by all means stock up on hot dogs and fireworks. Fire up the grill over the next few days and party like there’s no tomorrow. Because when it comes to the shared values that made Independence Day worth celebrating in the first place, who knows if there will be.