Rod Watson: There’s a way to enforce mask mandate – if there’s a will

The fine sends a message and will improve safety for citizens who attend government meetings.

But that still leaves the rest of us who try to go about our daily lives in other settings amid Omicron and the variants to follow. What about us?

What about those who, for instance, get tired of playing dodge-a-fool every time we go in the grocery store?

Pandemic Lessons: Attention shoppers: It's still not 'normal' The craziness continues inside grocery stores. Products run out quickly. Hours are shorter. Walking by people can involve an awkward toe-tapping dance of trying not to get too close.

You turn into aisle 8, only to see a maskless moron fumbling over products halfway down the aisle. So you quickly turn around and retreat to another part of the store and wait for the air to clear. After a suitable amount of time, you return to the aisle and hope the product you want is not one the science-denier breathed all over.

You worry because even if the virus droplets have fallen from the air, that coveted box of Rice-A-Roni now has spike proteins dancing all over the surface. It’s why you keep washing your hands until they’re raw – and washing the products you buy, critics of “performance cleaning” be damned.

What about shoppers like us, who get tired of that routine but don’t want to die on a ventilator? Don’t we count for anything?

