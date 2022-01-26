Rod Watson: There’s a way to enforce mask mandate – if there’s a will

A state judge’s decision halting Gov. Kathy Hochul’s mandatory masking law is no big deal – and not just because Erie County’s dictate under a separate law remains in effect.
Rather, the ruling nullifying the statewide war on Covid irresponsibility is meaningless because state officials – and local leaders, for that matter – never really declared war in the first place. They’ve tried to be nice, and there’s no such thing as a “nice” war.
Instead, what we got was combat by press release about a so-called “mask mandate” and fines of up to $1,000 – with absolutely no follow-up to protect anybody who wasn’t at a Village of Williamsville board meeting.
Sure, Erie County’s crackdown on the village mayor’s publicity stunt was certainly welcome even if masks, in one important sense, are not entirely foolproof. While they help contain potentially fatal droplets, they will not stop the hot air that political opportunists like the maskless mayor continue to spread. In fact, if Covid weren’t so contagious, we could take comfort in Darwin’s theory about survival of the mentally fittest.
But it is contagious, and I would take the mayor’s bravado more seriously if she, not the village, was paying the $300 fine that the board reversed course and agreed to pay for ignoring the mandate, cutting taxpayers’ potential losses.
The fine sends a message and will improve safety for citizens who attend government meetings.
But that still leaves the rest of us who try to go about our daily lives in other settings amid Omicron and the variants to follow. What about us?
What about those who, for instance, get tired of playing dodge-a-fool every time we go in the grocery store?
The craziness continues inside grocery stores. Products run out quickly. Hours are shorter. Walking by people can involve an awkward toe-tapping dance of trying not to get too close.
You turn into aisle 8, only to see a maskless moron fumbling over products halfway down the aisle. So you quickly turn around and retreat to another part of the store and wait for the air to clear. After a suitable amount of time, you return to the aisle and hope the product you want is not one the science-denier breathed all over.
You worry because even if the virus droplets have fallen from the air, that coveted box of Rice-A-Roni now has spike proteins dancing all over the surface. It’s why you keep washing your hands until they’re raw – and washing the products you buy, critics of “performance cleaning” be damned.
What about shoppers like us, who get tired of that routine but don’t want to die on a ventilator? Don’t we count for anything?
Apparently not, even though we outnumber the maskless marauders. Turning the traditional business model on its head, stores seem more interested in not upsetting the minority than in protecting the majority. When I complained once and reminded the worker of the store’s own “masks required” signs, the employee shrugged and said she couldn’t force the issue – verifying what spokesmen for Wegmans and Tops say publicly.
Given that attitude, how long will it be before sensible shoppers get fed up with futilely complaining to management? How long before they start abandoning their half-filled carts and walking out if stores don’t value their safety? Maybe when they get tired of restocking all of those items left in the cart, stores will rethink the economic math of catering to the dolts instead of to the responsible customers.
But there’s a better way than sticking store employees into the middle of this mandate muddle: Have the governments that impose the mandate enforce it. And that’s not nearly as hard as one might think. All health departments would have to do is change tactics.
Even before Monday’s ruling, the state was taking a hands-off approach to enforcing its own mandate. A state spokeswoman confirmed that the fines of up to $1,000 for ignoring the mask rule could be imposed on individuals as well as on businesses or government entities like Williamsville. However, the state wasn’t doing it. She said enforcement was up to county health departments.
But even though Erie County’s mandate preceded the state’s and remains in effect despite Monday’s court ruling, the county also was being way too lenient, sending warning letters and encouraging people to do the right thing.
That approach clearly has run its course. For those who refuse to put on a mask, it's time to take off the gloves: Take a page out of the State Police holiday traffic enforcement handbook.
Publicly announce that Health Department sanitarians (they’re already in plain clothes) will be randomly roaming the aisles of grocery stores and other businesses and that there will be zero tolerance for the hard-core maskless.
And then follow through.
Have the sanitarians pose as shoppers, pushing carts or carrying items as they browse. When they see maskless shoppers, they can courteously remind them of the law – just in case the shoppers honestly forgot. With the sanitarian as an eyewitness, those who still adamantly refuse to mask up should then be hit with the maximum allowable sanction.
Asked if any shoppers had been fined so far, a county spokesperson had a one-word answer: No.
But a few well-publicized cases of fines being imposed on customers, and suddenly the “right” to spew a potentially fatal virus into the air will seem a lot less constitutional.
We would have compliance – and safety – in no time, and the rest of us would feel more comfortable about going out and spending again.
In the meantime, economists are always complaining about the dismal U.S. savings rate. Well, some of us are doing our part to boost it – and we’ll keep on saving until public officials and businesses make it safe for us to go out and spend again.