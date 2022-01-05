Rod Watson: There’s a way to build minority, women businesses – and fraud isn't it

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

What difference does such fraud make? The impact was best summed up in 2014 by a New York County grand jury finding that “the conduct of fraudulent contractors threatens the very goals of the MWBE programs” and “retards the efforts of fledgling MWBEs to compete on a level playing field and to gain a foothold.”

Despite some reforms around the edges in 2019 – such as hiking monetary caps for MWBEs and lengthening certification times – the state has yet to cut to the core of the problem. That would require going after the prime contractors who facilitate the fraud instead of trying to find legitimate MWBEs to meet their legal obligation.

The News’ analysis found little evidence such major players are being sanctioned.

One exception was Flynn’s 2019 prosecution of Nichter Construction of Lancaster for engaging in MWBE fraud with Chris McClendon's Niagara Falls paving company, which cooperated in the probe and was fined $250. Nichter paid a $10,000 fine, which could be written off as the cost of doing business.

In 2012, Lafarge North America paid $950,000 to settle federal charges that it used Buffalo MWBE Rayford Enterprises as a front company on local Federal Highway Administration projects.