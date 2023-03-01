The good news is that the number of unionized workers in the United States increased by 200,000 last year – to over 16 million – meaning more workers benefited from the strength in numbers that leads to higher wages and better working conditions for both unionized and nonunion employees.

The bad news is that the share of the workers represented by a union fell from 11.6% to 11.3%, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data mined earlier this year by the Economic Policy Institute.

The even worse news is that the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act never passed Congress.

To see why that’s so bad, one need look no further than South Buffalo, where more than 40 Tesla workers were recently fired, within two days after a union organizing campaign was announced.

Tesla Workers United obviously sees a connection, and has filed charges with the National Labor Relations Board. Just as obviously, the company has countered that the timing was purely coincidental and that the firing decisions were made weeks before based on performance evaluations, not organizing activity.

But if you believe there’s absolutely no connection between the attempt to form a union and the hammer being dropped on workers, I have a solar-powered bridge to sell you.

Yet even if the organizers can show a connection, the toothless National Labor Relations Act offers only minimal relief at best. Chief among its deficiencies is that it imposes no real penalty – and thus no deterrence – on employers who flout the law.

And for anyone who thinks unjust firings don’t occur, a previous EPI report noted that 1,431 illegally fired workers had to be rehired in 2019. Yet workers fired for tying to unionize can, at most, win reinstatement and the back wages they would have earned anyway.

But, as the institute noted, that penalty – if you can call it that – makes firing union supporters just part of the “cost of doing business.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

The PRO Act would add teeth to the law and protect workers by allowing for civil penalties for employers as well as by opening company officials to individual liability – which would make them think twice about using firing to “send a message.”

Other parts of the PRO Act would prohibit “captive” meetings in which employers force workers to listen to anti-union propaganda, ease the process by which employers must recognize a new union and employ mediation and binding arbitration to achieve a first contract.

In other words, it would try to level the playing field and rectify the power imbalance.

Even under the current constraints and the firings of its organizers, a Buffalo Starbucks became the first in that chain to unionize in 2021, though contract talks stalled – which critics say is a common tactic among employers hoping protracted battles will erode employee resolve.

Now Buffalo workers hope to break the same ground at Tesla’s solar panel plant on South Park Avenue, building on the momentum outlined in EPI’s January report showing an increase in the number of unionized workers.

But despite its obvious benefits, the PRO Act – which passed the Democrat-controlled House in early 2021 – went nowhere in the evenly divided Senate. With Republicans assuming control of the House this year and Senate Democrats still short of the votes needed to break a filibuster, getting it passed now will be even more challenging.

Yet the plight of the Tesla workers illustrates what’s at stake in a country that has one of the highest levels of income inequality of all its peer nations. And to add insult to the workers’ injury, the plant Tesla occupies – as Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has noted in calling for the workers’ reinstatement – got $950 million in public assistance. This is the thanks taxpayers get?

Everyone supports working men and women – until it’s time to actually stand up for working men and women. Gallup last year found that 71% of Americans support unions, the highest approval rate since 1965. But as on so many other issues, either Congress is out of step or the public’s professed support does not translate into electoral pressure.

Unionized workers, on average, earn about 11% more than their nonunionized peers with similar educations, experience levels and occupations, EPI found. That ought to be wake-up call in a nation always yammering about building up the middle class.

Yet too many keep drinking the anti-union Kool-Aid, which is tantamount to economic hemlock. The result is that critical measures like the PRO Act languish while employers place an ever-fatter thumb on the scale.

Tesla workers are learning the consequences of that now. How many others will have to find out the hard way?