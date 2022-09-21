Rod Watson: Suicide workshop for Black churches tackles topic few want to talk about

Young Blacks are finally catching up – in the one race no group wants to win.

Experts trying to curb this progression are hamstrung by the lack of funding and focus that too often limits research as it pertains to people of color, undermining efforts to deal with the growing problem.

We’re talking about suicide, which, unfortunately, not enough people do talk about – particularly in the Black community.

There have long been discussions about Blacks killing other Blacks and, more recently, white supremacists killing African Americans. But what doesn’t get talked about, for lots of reasons, is Blacks taking their own lives and what can be done to prevent such tragedies.

In a bid to break the silence, the topic will get aired Saturday at Soul Shop for Black Churches, a daylong workshop at Ephesus Ministries aimed at clergy, staff and faith-based clinicians because of the church’s reach in the Black community.

Suicide touches all populations. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it’s the second leading cause of death in the U.S. among those age 10 to 14 and 25 to 34, and the 12th overall, taking 45,979 lives in 2020. And that’s likely an undercount because of the stigma that still exists, causing some families to not want a death reported that way.

But while the suicide rate is highest among middle-aged white men and white males accounted for nearly 70% of deaths in 2020, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, it’s a problem Blacks also can no longer afford to ignore or remain silent about. While the rate decreased for whites between 2019 and 2020, it increased for Blacks. (It also increased for Hispanics and Native Americans, who have the highest rates.)

Black youth at greater risk

A 2019 report from a Congressional Black Caucus emergency task force, citing CDC data, noted that while suicide rates among whites remain higher, “the suicide death rate among Black youth has been found to be increasing faster than any other racial/ethnic group,” with Black youth under 13 “twice as likely to die by suicide as their white counterparts.”

The data, cited in “Ring the Alarm: The Crisis of Black Youth Suicide in America,” showed that “suicide attempts rose by 73% between 1991-2017 for Black adolescents” and that injuries resulting from suicide attempts “rose by 122% for Black adolescent boys during that time period.”

That was before George Floyd’s murder reminded Blacks of the risks they face every day because of racist policing. It was before the pandemic laid bare the underlying disparities that leave Blacks more vulnerable. And it was before the Tops supermarket massacre on Jefferson Avenue made Blacks even more aware that their skin color puts a target on their backs.

Experts say those kinds of traumas create stress, depression and other mental health issues that can lead to suicide. Yet, according to the Black Caucus report, very little federal funding has been devoted to researching what’s happening with Black youth. It notes, for instance, that Black scientists are 10 percentage points less likely than white scientists to be awarded National Institutes of Health research funding and that “topics proposed by Black scientists are less likely to be funded than those proposed by white researchers.”

Talking saves lives

None of that, unfortunately, is new. What is new is the focus on the topic, including Saturday’s workshop sponsored by the Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers, the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Erie County and the AFSP. (Register at https://wnysoulshop.attendease.com/)

The workshop, in Ephesus’ Fellowship Hall on Durham Avenue, is based on the national Soul Shop program developed to equip faith communities to help those “affected by suicidal desperation.” When Chandra Redfern, BFNC chief executive officer, heard that Soul Shop had developed a curriculum for Black churches, she reached out to bring the workshop to Buffalo.

“We have to normalize the fact that we can talk about mental and emotional issues,” said Redfern, who sits on the state’s Suicide Prevention Council and works with the Erie County Suicide Prevention Coalition. “Unfortunately, for a lot of different reasons, in the Black community that’s just not done.”

She said those reasons can range from an historic distrust of providers to the lack of enough culturally competent providers. There’s also a tendency among Blacks to want to keep issues within the household rather than reach out for help, as well as the feeling that there’s something wrong with you if you even bring it up.

Ephesus Assistant Pastor Shannon Carter, who lost her 28-year-old sister to an apparent suicide in 2008, knows the importance of talking things out. She said her sister had suffered from depression, anxiety and drug usage. Her advice to other families: Ask questions and really pay attention to the answers.

“I wish I had taken the time to ask specific questions, and ask the question ‘How are you?’ ” Carter said. “And then taken the time to really stop and listen.”

“There are people even within the church that struggle with their mental wholeness,” said Carter, whose church has focused on mental health for years and was “super excited” to host the workshop.

She sees the challenge in the Black community more as one of apathy as opposed to resistance to talking about mental health, with many not understanding “the level of urgency.” One solution, she said, is getting more pastors to talk about it from the pulpit and “sound the alarm.”

The workshop will give them the tools to do that. As the name of one of AFSP’s programs succinctly puts it for those hesitant to confront the issue: Talk Saves Lives.