Rod Watson: Stopping flow of illegal weapons should unite both sides in gun debate

Yes, as gun rights proponents like to point out, a gun is just a tool, and can be used for good or evil. But you can’t nail if you don’t have a hammer. Sure, you can try to use the flat side of the pliers or the head of the screwdriver, but you won’t be nearly as effective.

Stem the flow of illegal guns, and criminals won’t be as effective, either.

And while gun rights advocates are suspicious of anything that hints of more restrictions – and rightly so, given ludicrous laws like New York’s SAFE Act – they also don’t want guns in the hands of those who should not have them.

But if we mean it when we say that, and want to have more credibility than gun control extremists who claim to want only “common sense” restrictions but never met a law they didn’t like, we can’t become their mirror images. Gun rights advocates can’t find a reason to oppose every new initiative, especially those that gather data to help stem the flow of illegal guns, which no law-abiding gun owner can be in favor of. This is a movement everyone should get behind.