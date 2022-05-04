Rod Watson: Spreading the wealth on stadium project? Déjà vu all over again

Backers of the proposed project labor agreement to build the new Buffalo Bills stadium in Orchard Park say it’s a good deal for the region because it will force contractors – even nonunion ones – to pay prevailing wages.

But whether that trickles down to the Black, Hispanic and Native American communities that most need an economic infusion will depend on another part of the stadium deal: diversity goals that will need to be met on the job site, not just on paper.

“You have to have an enforcement mechanism that you actually follow up on,” said Brenda McDuffie, cutting to the heart of an issue that has frustrated both minority workers and business owners for decades.

As head of the Buffalo Urban League during the city’s $1 billion school reconstruction initiative of the early 2000s, McDuffie was a constant presence at project meetings, poking, prodding and shaming construction managers in a bid to make them live up to the spirit of the diversity goals.

She retired from the Urban League in 2020, but not from community commitment. Based on experience with the schools project – which passed governmental scrutiny but failed the eyeball test – McDuffie offered tips to ensure disadvantaged communities get more out of the upcoming project than they did the last one:

Make sure the goals are explicit. Whether in terms of hours worked, the percentage of payroll going to underrepresented workers or whatever the metric is, it has to be stated explicitly up front in the agreement. “Words do matter,” she said.

Monitoring has to be vigorous and continuous. “You can’t ever let your guard down,” she said. The results of that monitoring have to be made public, and the monitors must be accountable to the public entities footing much of the bill – in this case, the state and county – not to the construction companies running the project. Monitoring also must include unannounced site visits and access to records.

Such projects don’t have to rely solely on sanctions; there also can be rewards for contractors that can demonstrate they meet the goals.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has said the stadium project could employ about 10,000 laborers. If it comes anywhere close to that tally, it could mean a lot of jobs, including for workers of color. But that will happen only if the agreement ensures that monitors have the authority, the will – and the independence – to hold contractors and the unions to agreed upon goals.

It also will happen only if the goals themselves are meaningful.

No one should forget the 2015 protest at the SolarCity (now Tesla) site on South Park Avenue, when a 25% minority hiring goal outlined in early documents was watered down to 15% by the time the project labor agreement was worked out to govern construction.

Paul Brown, president of the Buffalo and Niagara Counties Building and Construction Trade Councils, said the unions’ pre-apprenticeship program targeted to minorities has been only “partially successful, not great,” with many dropping out before completion.

Whether that’s due to a lack of perseverance on the part of young people or a less-than-welcoming environment can be debated.

“We’re doing our best, we’re trying like crazy,” Brown said, adding that he’s meeting with state officials in the coming days, including on the possibility of opening a site where all of the trades can train prospective workers.

Buffalo already boasts the highly touted Northland Workforce Training Center. However, its one-year certificate and two-year degree programs are geared more toward careers in advanced manufacturing and energy.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

President and CEO Stephen Tucker said there is an electricians program that might prepare students for stadium work. Still, he said the center is interested in putting together a shorter-term building trades program that would prepare students for all types of work on the stadium and other construction projects. The only caveat is that stakeholders – contractors, unions and project funders – would need to get on the same page up front.

“I don’t want to put together a program unless there’s a job at the end of it,” he said.

But the reality is that not all potential workers will need extensive training. In fact, McDuffie, cited one of the rubs Black workers have long complained about: being shunted into training programs as a substitute for hiring, even when they already have the skills to do the job.

That’s particularly true for those – however few they may be – who have acquired experience working on the schools project, the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, the Tesla plant or other local projects, but who may not have put in enough years to move from apprentice to journeyman. There’s no reason for those people to be sent back to beginner’s class.

“Let people start at their competency level, not at zero,” McDuffie said.

In addition to the thousands of jobs building the stadium, she noted the project also provides opportunities for minority and women business enterprises to supply everything from products to services like legal, architectural and engineering expertise.

It all sounds promising – like so many projects before.

Yet recent Buffalo News investigations of major Western New York ventures have revealed contracts given to “front” companies ostensibly headed by minorities or women, but which actually are run by white men. The probes also revealed evidence of companies, even if actually owned by females or people of color, acting as “pass throughs” for work or materials supplied by white-owned firms.

Those same types of games can be played on paper when it comes to the laborers actually doing the work.

Brown, noting the unions have no control over the MWBE process for contractors, said that when it comes to workers, “we’ve never missed a goal on minority, women participation.”

Yet community activists have complained for years about staking out construction sites and seeing few or no underrepresented workers, only to later read glowing reports from monitors attesting that companies met all of their hiring goals.

The cynicism bred by that history provides the context for skepticism today.

Drainage issues aside, $1.4 billion – including $850 million in state and county funds – will ensure that the playing field inside the new stadium is level. The challenge is whether public officials are up to making sure those taxpayer dollars are spread fairly among all segments of Western New York when it comes to constructing the rest of the facility.

They should have enough practice – and get enough community pressure – to get it right this time.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.