Rod Watson: Responses to Damar Hamlin collapse raise hard questions beyond football

Now that our communal sugar high is officially over, it is time to face some unsettling realities rather than wistfully imagining things as we would like them to be.

And no, I’m not talking about the exposure of the Buffalo Bills as a good, but hardly elite, football team whose disappointing playoff performance Sunday came despite the inspiration of having safety Damar Hamlin in the stadium just three weeks after his terrifying on-field collapse.

The medical team’s heroic actions that night and the public’s overwhelming response amid Hamlin’s recovery exemplify our society at its best and are certainly worth celebrating.

But those uplifting moments should not obscure some hard truths that go far beyond a porous defense and lack of a ground game.

One Buffalo News reader’s pointed observations help ground us in two off-field realities that cannot be ignored.

The first is that too many other Western New Yorkers who suffered what Hamlin did would be dead because they live in a society that – unlike its peer nations – does not believe in providing anywhere near equal health care for all its members.

While celebrating Hamlin’s remarkable recovery, the reader noted in an email that the football player “received the best emergency and medical care, on the field and in the hospital” and might have died without it.

That raises an issue that should be obvious, but was not amid all of the hoopla: “He's an esteemed NFL football player and not an ordinary citizen that might not have health care insurance and/or preferential treatment.”

The reader is right, of course. That “ordinary citizen” would have encountered a U.S. health care system that a 2021 Commonwealth Fund analysis concluded “trails far behind a number of other high-income countries when it comes to affordability, administrative efficiency, equity and health care outcomes.”

Some 9.2% of Americans had no health insurance at all in 2021, according to a National Center for Health Statistics survey. And Black people like Hamlin – at least those who aren’t pro athletes – remain 1.5 times more likely to be uninsured than white people, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation analysis last month.

But even Americans with insurance have no guarantee of always getting the care they need. A 2022 Commonwealth Fund survey found 11% lost coverage at some point during the year, and 23% were underinsured, meaning the coverage they thought they had was insufficient.

All of which means that even if an ordinary citizen had gotten CPR as quickly as Hamlin did – which itself is highly doubtful, since most of us don’t have a medical team standing by – the follow-up care would likely be nowhere near the level of care the Bills player received.

But why should that be in a country as rich as this? Don’t all of us deserve the best care that technology and physician knowledge can provide? Most other advanced countries, which cover all of their citizens, think so. The best way to honor Hamlin would be to recognize that all of us deserve that level of care and to demand that government provide it.

But there’s another question that also challenges our eagerness to pat ourselves on the back: The local and national outpouring were undeniably genuine – but who were they for?

As the reader noted, outside of his work on the football field and through his charity, most people don’t really know the man inside the No. 3 jersey, “much less ‘love’ him; they ‘love’ a football player.”

And then he drove home the point, putting it much better than I ever could.

“If you replaced his Buffalo Bills jersey with a hoodie and sagging pants, MANY of the people who ‘love’ him would not allow him on their street much less their homes,” he wrote. “If he were to walk down many of our suburban streets, I'd think the local police would be called. Good luck to a ‘non-Bills’ Damar if he was pulled over in traffic for some ‘suspicious activity.’ ”

That is undeniable, as the spate of incidents of “----- while Black” (fill in the blank with any routine activity) will attest. Yet few will want to face this reality, which explains why the reader did not want his name used.

But that fact alone – that we cannot even have an honest discussion about these issues without the fear of harassment, or worse – tells you how far we still have to go.

Granted, this community has made strides, particularly in the wake of the racist supermarket massacre last May. And the fact that the reader – a white professional from the suburbs – is the one pointing out these social and racial inequities is proof that the recognition of what’s needed can cross racial and class lines.

Still, “wait til next year” applies as much to the efforts of most of us to address – or even acknowledge – these shortcomings as it does to plugging holes on the offense and defense.

In fact, I suspect the Bills are much closer to being a legitimate Super Bowl contender than we are to actually becoming the society we claim to be.