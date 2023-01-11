Rod Watson: Residents take on government – even two of them – and win

You can fight city hall – even if it’s in the form of a state agency 300 miles away at the capital, or even another sovereign nation.

The victory by residents around the Cleve-Hill Plaza who didn’t think another drug clinic was right for a community that already had more than its share demonstrates what citizens can do when they are organized, vocal and not willing to give up.

It also demonstrates what can be accomplished when officials actually listen to the people and prove willing to seek alternatives rather than merely pay lip service while letting “business as usual” proceed.

A subsidiary of the Seneca Nation of Indians will look for another site for the drug treatment facility it had planned to open this year in the plaza at Kensington Avenue and Eggert Road, despite already having invested money to lease and renovate the site. You might call it the epitome of being a “good neighbor.”

The change of plans comes after residents gathered more than 1,000 signatures on petitions, took their case to local media outlets and held protests at the site – all after some only learned of the plan from a business publication because neither they nor their elected representatives were consulted beforehand.

Instead, the state Office of Addiction Services and Supports worked out approval for the clinic with the Senecas’ Hopewell Center while the community and its elected leaders say they were left in the dark.

That’s not the way representative government is supposed to work. But that’s how it all too often works because those being represented passively accept whatever is thrust upon them, and those making decisions have no respect for the people they are supposed to serve.

That turned out not to be the case this time, thanks to residents who refused to roll over, the elected officials who backed them and the Senecas who – to their credit – took seriously the concerns of the neighborhood.

Neighbors have a good reason to say their opposition to a Seneca Nation affiliate's plan for a drug treatment facility in the Cleve-Hill Plaza is not just a case of NIMBY. In fact, they have five of them, that's how many similar facilities already exist in their backyard.

In a joint statement with state and city elected officials, Seneca President Rickey Armstrong Sr. cited the continued need for a drug treatment facility, but said “we heard from the community and their elected representatives and we will work together to find a new location for this important project.”

“We were pleasantly surprised,” said Paula Moses of the University District Block Club Coalition, one of the groups that had been fighting the plan since learning about it last spring. “We were just hoping that the Seneca Nation of Indians would look at it the way we did.”

Moses, who got the news just before Christmas, attributed the reversal to “a combination of so many things.”

“We got so much positive reaction from the people, from the university community,” she said, adding that the plaza also draws patrons from all around the area and that they all wanted to do something “proactive for the community.”

Of course, the fact that Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, who represents the area, had been adamantly opposed to the plan – citing five other drug clinics already in the community, and even mentioning the possibility of looking into legal options – didn’t hurt. In addition to the plan itself, she was upset by the way the neighborhood was not at the table from the start. State Sen. Tim Kennedy and University Council Member Rasheed Wyatt also backed the residents.

Calling the Senecas “a great neighbor” and “an integral part of the fabric of Western New York,” officials now plan to help Hopewell find a new use for the Cleve-Hill site as well as a new location for the drug treatment facility. As proof that such a facility still is needed, Hopewell cites continuing opioid-related deaths locally, “with the largest increases among African Americans and Native Americans over the last four years.”

Hopewell President Jeffrey Ellis was hesitant to put a dollar figure on how much the center has already invested in the Cleve-Hill site, saying renovations are ongoing to make it suitable for other uses. The ultimate net cost also could depend on factors like whether it is sublet to other tenants. But pointing to the size of the space and market rates, it’s safe to say the eight-year lease itself was worth over $1 million.

While residents and local officials say they were initially kept in the dark, Ellis said Hopewell met several times with the community. But he cited “misinformation” in the community as well as the fact that OASAS, the state agency that approved the project, has a separate process for a facility run by a tribal entity.

A spokesman for Peoples-Stokes said there has been discussion about that, and the agency is making changes so that clinics run by tribal enterprises go through the same approval process as other providers.

With everyone now on the same page and singing each other’s praises, it would be nice to think that this constructive ending marks a turning point in how government agencies, businesses and nonprofit organizations relate to the neighborhood residents their decisions will affect. But it likely will take more than this one instance to bring about a real paradigm shift.

And distinguishing between NIMBY and legitimate concerns about oversaturation, as appeared to be the case here, always will be a challenge.

But residents elsewhere can learn from what the Cleve-Hill community did – provided they put in the work that these residents did and get the same kind of backing from their elected leaders.