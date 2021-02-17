Rod Watson: Rental help in moratorium needs to account for bad tenants, too

But despite the broad eligibility criteria, it wouldn’t appear to help someone like Fields whose tenant already milked as much as possible from the situation and decided to move on. With no tenant on whose behalf she could apply, Fields appears out of luck.

My guess is, she’s not the only one.

Friedman said she could sue for the back rent, once courts fully reopen, but that no doubt would be like chasing the wind. And Fields knows it, despite the fact that the tenant cited the pandemic in feeling she didn’t have to pay and despite the Covid-induced court shutdown that stopped her from filing for eviction.

“If they’re giving out money, they should at least take care of the landlords that are owed,” she said of any pending legislation.

The plight of low-income tenants is real. Earlier this month, the Housing Justice for All coalition that includes PUSH Buffalo and other local groups warned that the pandemic has put tenants at the mercy of “unruly landlords, property managers and slumlords.”

The groups are mounting an effort to alert affected tenants about the need to file the hardship declaration the state implemented to prevent evictions and foreclosures of those “who have endured COVID-related hardship” until at least May 1.