Rod Watson: Remember ‘regionalism’? Too bad our leaders don’t

Where is the Ladies’ Home Journal when you need it?

As the blizzard-related spat between County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown plays out in full view of a public that needs, if not bliss, at least a working relationship, we could surely use the wisdom of the defunct magazine’s most popular feature: “Can this marriage be saved?”

The fact that the two traded public insults over the city’s inability to clean its streets as quickly as the suburbs – Poloncarz called the effort “embarrassing,” while Brown said the county exec was “crumbling” under the pressure – could actually be a good thing. If pride goeth before a (snow)fall, each man can claim rhetorical victory, making it easier to get past bruised egos and get on with the people’s business.

Still, as the two eye each other warily after the public barbs, each has to ask himself that age-old advice column question: Are you better off with him or without him?

And that requires answering a related question: What’s best for the dependents?

Since politicians often treat taxpayers like children anyway – withholding information they don’t think citizens can handle, talking behind closed doors, giving little rationale for decisions – you might think this question would come naturally. But no one has ever accused either of these two of being a natural.

The chilly relationship between Byron Brown and Mark Poloncarz gets frostier Questions linger about how the city and county can work better together to improve emergency response, and save lives, when Brown and Poloncarz don't engage in serious policy discussions at a high level.'

However, in this case, the dependents are part of the problem because the cold war over the response to the fatal December blizzard is symptomatic of a much larger failure: the inability to think regionally while clinging to boundary lines like political gangbangers fighting over turf. And constituents cherishing local identities are just as guilty as the people they elect when it comes to putting up invisible walls and hoarding resources while turning a blind eye to the bigger picture.

As far back as the 1990s, the National League of Cities was publishing its “All in It Together” report that used jobs and income data to show that the economies of cities and their surrounding suburbs were inextricably linked, tending to rise or fall in tandem.

There were books like “Cities Without Suburbs” and “Citistates: How Urban America Can Prosper in a Competitive World” whose authors came to Western New York several times to warn against factionalism. They pointed out that “Buffalo” is not just lines on map defining political boundaries but a region of hundreds of thousands of people whose economic fates are intertwined and whose national identity is shaped in large measure by what happens in the central city.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Local advocate Kevin Gaughan butted his head against a brick wall pushing such concepts before giving up and moving on to other issues. Meanwhile, Joel Giambra pushed a shrunken version of regionalism while county executive in the early 2000s, focusing primarily on consolidations to save money rather than on a broader vision to lift the entire region.

Even a bill to create a countywide planning board in 2009 to facilitate rational growth and combat sprawl could not get enough County Legislature votes to override a veto amid local officials’ fears that such a board would curb the powers of their localities.

Against that backdrop of small thinking, is it any wonder that the county and its biggest municipality would not have worked out a process for smoothly handling a storm that killed 47 people, most of them Black residents of Buffalo, one of the nation’s poorest cities?

This is not a test: Erie County plans to put emergency alert system to work when next disaster strikes County Executive Mark Poloncarz said it's now clear to him that too many people either didn't get the message or didn't take the messages of dire weather conditions seriously before the December blizzard.

While Poloncarz and Brown have barely spoken since, their staffs have. A county spokesman said by email that there has been “good collaboration,” including meetings between their respective public works officials as well as cooperation on seeking federal disaster aid and other matters.

A city official agreed, even while taking issue with any suggestion that Buffalo did not want or seek help and as the city works to improve its own capabilities.

Deputy Mayor Crystal Rodriguez-Dabney said the Brown administration reached out to the state when it looked like the city would be hit hardest and 600 pieces of equipment were deployed in Buffalo, including by county contractors. She said she and her county counterpart continually communicated before, during and after both the November snowstorm and the December blizzard to coordinate driving bans, states of emergency and the like.

But the county spokesman said the key is not so much collaboration as it is getting the city to the point where it can handle such emergencies on its own, like other localities do. That reiterates Poloncarz’s initial criticism, when he said that Buffalo “unfortunately, is always the last one to open" after a storm.

And therein lies the problem. Even if true, that criticism ignores realities of size, tax bases, income and community resources that argue in favor of a broader perspective and a recognition of the importance of the central city. As Rodriguez-Dabney noted, “We are part of Erie County, we are not separate.”

That reality, however, has been a hard sell around here. Granted, the massacre at Tops last May seems to have generated a new interest in neglected parts of the region. The blizzard’s disproportionate impact may have a similar effect. But how long that lasts is anybody’s guess.

Meanwhile, no one is asking for metropolitan government, a unified school system or any other such change that would horrify the good people of Western New York. Just having the region’s top two leaders talking – even if it’s just about emergency response, for now – would be a start.

Who knows what larger possibilities for regional cooperation that might give birth to – even if it is a shotgun wedding.