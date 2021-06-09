Rod Watson: Racism’s hidden toll: always having to wonder

As in this case, and in so many other interracial interactions, it was a gut punch to Blacks who want to believe white smiles are genuine.

Driving while Black. Jogging while Black. Bird-watching while Black. Swimming while Black. The catalog of overt incidents continues to expand.

But living while Black also includes the hidden toll of never knowing for sure who you’re dealing with.

And so you wonder.

Is the wait for a restaurant table really an hour for everyone, or just for you? Is the dress code really an effort to maintain standards, or is it just for you? Did the vacant apartment really get rented just before you applied, or is it unavailable just to you?

If you’re white, you never have to worry about that. If you’re Black, it’s what you live with every day and try to steel yourself against mentally.

Miller is appealing his fine on the grounds that his Blind Faith Window Coverings never denied the woman its services. But after getting the text message, she would have been crazy to invite him back into her home.