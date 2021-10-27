Rod Watson: Putting unwritten workplace rules on paper for Blacks

The lesson: Instead of going out of your way to prove yourself, sometimes it’s best for a person of color to follow the title of the opening chapter and know when to just “Stay Out of the Way.”

Other suggestions include having a white friend “on the inside” who can alert you to any issues before they arise because “there is always going to be petty nitpicking.” She also counsels readers to “document everything” so that you have a paper trail when it’s time to call out co-workers for their micro-aggressions or worse.

In addition to tips on how to deal with racism in the workplace, the book contains some equally important advice for people of color: Dot all of your i’s and cross your t’s so that you don’t leave yourself vulnerable in the first place.

That includes not calling in sick the day after a big concert, as well as realizing that “if you are not 15 minutes early, you are late.”

“Time and attendance or lack thereof is the quickest way to get walked off a job,” Brown writes, adding later that a “good work ethic will keep you out of a lot of trouble.”