Rod Watson: Public confidence takes a sack in stadium site process

“Follow the science” has become the mantra in the fight against Covid-19.

So why shouldn’t the same wisdom apply when picking the site for a new Buffalo Bills stadium?

Granted, the evolving science in combating the pandemic – or at least the failures to adequately explain the science – has led to a loss of public confidence.

But there’s been no similar evolution in the stadium site selection process, so officials can’t use that as an excuse for the mistake of building in Orchard Park.

Rather, the public’s loss of confidence in Western New York’s leaders over the stadium decision will result solely from the secretiveness and lack of input into a process we will pay some $1 billion for.

And not only were taxpayers kept in the dark until it was too late, but now it turns out that the Bills’ own internal study rated the South Park site just off downtown higher than the Orchard Park location the team – with the acquiescence of elected officials – is shoving down the public’s throat.