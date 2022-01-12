Rod Watson: Public confidence takes a sack in stadium site process

“Follow the science” has become the mantra in the fight against Covid-19.
So why shouldn’t the same wisdom apply when picking the site for a new Buffalo Bills stadium?
Granted, the evolving science in combating the pandemic – or at least the failures to adequately explain the science – has led to a loss of public confidence.
But there’s been no similar evolution in the stadium site selection process, so officials can’t use that as an excuse for the mistake of building in Orchard Park.
Rather, the public’s loss of confidence in Western New York’s leaders over the stadium decision will result solely from the secretiveness and lack of input into a process we will pay some $1 billion for.
The report includes images attributed to Populous of what an imagined new stadium could look like in each of the sites it reviewed.
And not only were taxpayers kept in the dark until it was too late, but now it turns out that the Bills’ own internal study rated the South Park site just off downtown higher than the Orchard Park location the team – with the acquiescence of elected officials – is shoving down the public’s throat.
The cache of documents electronically dumped two days before Christmas, and after a lawsuit by Investigative Post, included the Bills’ site study that the team and the state had steadfastly refused to make public. Posting it during the holidays was like politicians releasing bad news late on a Friday when few will notice. And then a team spokesman tried to play it off as including nothing new, essentially saying, “Move along folks, nothing to see here.”
Now it’s clear why the state and team did it that way.
It turns out the site selection process turned into more art than science, based on whims and feelings rather than numbers – and not necessarily the feelings of those who will foot the bill.
The study showing the city site outscored the Orchard Park location in the Bills’ own analysis was hidden until it was too late because had it been released early on, the entire public discussion would have unfolded differently.
It would have been much harder for politicians from Gov. Kathy Hochul down to Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown to cave to the demands of Bills owners Kim and Terry Pegula for a new stadium next to the existing one had the taxpaying public – expected to foot three-quarters of the $1.4 billion bill – been privy to this analysis early on.
Three locations were rated with 1 to 3 points on everything from existing roads and mass transit availability, to parking and tailgating opportunities, to site improvement and land acquisition costs, to factors affecting the construction schedule and revenue generation. South Park outscored Orchard Park 73 to 66, with a University at Buffalo North Campus site coming in a distant third with 34 points.
Tellingly, the South Park site rated significantly higher in potential revenue generation, which should be a major consideration for this expenditure of so much taxpayer money.
The study noted that building there would add a major facility downtown, supplementing the Buffalo Billion and One Buffalo initiatives, and – with KeyBank Center and Sahlen Field – would create “strong anchors for a growing entertainment and mixed-use district that few cities can claim.”
With its proximity to Larkinville and waterfront grain elevators, a South Park stadium would offer “complementary development and programming opportunities” and “create a one-of-a-kind urban environment that can help define a new identity for the Bills, and for the city of Buffalo,” the team’s consultants wrote.
In contrast, they said, “there is limited economic development momentum in Orchard Park which, in turn, limits the amount of ancillary development to be expected in this site.”
New York State's economic development agency on Thursday made public portions of four documents that were part of a study commissioned by the Buffalo Bills on possible sites for a new stadium.
The potential revenue generation at South Park would be in addition to the extensive redevelopment opportunities in some of the city’s poorest neighborhoods already outlined by the Bills in Buffalo advocacy group. They have made a compelling case for building at South Park while also pursuing a Metro Rail extension through the East Side to Buffalo Niagara International Airport.
On the other side of the ledger, according to the analysis done by consultants CAA ICON and Populous for Pegula Sports & Entertainment, building in Orchard Park would be cheaper and quicker. That’s in large part because the Pegulas and Erie County already control the land that would be needed.
In addition, few existing facilities would need to be relocated. And since there’s already a stadium there, zoning challenges as well as community or political opposition would be minimized, the consultants predict.
Boil all of that down, and what you get is a decision rooted in short-term expediency over visionary thinking and long-term benefit – and that’s based on the team’s own points-based study. It’s tantamount to the Bills outscoring the New England Patriots in Saturday night’s playoff game, yet NFL officials declaring the Patriots the winner.
No wonder the Pegulas hid the analysis as long as possible.
“We’re not getting a fair look at what, for us, is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Patrick Freeman, the longtime Buffalo Criterion sports columnist and radio show host who’s studied stadium development and was part of the group that proposed a multiuse facility on the Outer Harbor a decade ago.
Despite community and political support in the city to at least look at the idea, it was shot down as an unsuitable use of waterfront land. But Freeman said the concept – developed with the HKS architectural firm known for its sports facilities – was not tied to the waterfront and could have worked at South Park or elsewhere in the city.
“There’s no money to be made out there,” he said of building in Orchard Park, except any money the Pegulas might make by following a Dallas Cowboys model and controlling any businesses on the site.
For its more than $1 billion investment, the public deserve better than that. Yet neither Hochul nor County Executive Mark Poloncarz seem willing to give it to them, as officials rush to get a new stadium in the upcoming state budget and on the NFL’s spring meeting agenda.
Typically, he who pays the piper calls the tune. Taxpayers will be paying the piper, yet it’s the Pegulas who are calling the tune while the public’s elected officials play second fiddle.
When voters see a process like this – or actually don’t see it, since so much was kept from them – in which the outcome seems to have been preordained, it explains why so many people have lost faith in government.
And that’s the real tragedy here.
A new stadium in the wrong location will last for decades, which is bad enough.
The erosion of public confidence may last even longer.