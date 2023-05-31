The phrase “American Taliban” originally referred to a U.S. citizen who betrayed his country’s ideals by training with al Qaeda and joining forces with religious fanatics opposed to everything the United States stands for.

Today, we can no longer limit that description to Californian John Walker Lindh.

Instead, it could accurately be applied to the millions of Americans trying to force their religious orthodoxy on the rest of us via book bans, strictures on what can be taught – over even talked about – in school and who should control women’s bodies.

But perhaps nowhere is such intolerance – much of it in the name of religion – more apparent than in attacks on members of the LGBTQ+ community and anyone or any company that dares to embrace them.

As another Pride Month begins Thursday, it does so under the shadow of bigotry exemplified by attacks on pride-themed merchandise and harassment of workers at some Target stores, the anti-trans legislation being pushed in state houses across the country and the drag show bans that impose backers’ small-mindedness on entire communities.

Fortunately, the hate does not seem to have infected Buffalo Niagara to the degree that it has in other parts of the country, where Target stores had to remove Pride displays or move them to less-conspicuous spots. The company's stores in Depew and Cheektowaga had Pride merchandise, with signs and photos of affirmation, prominently greeting shoppers as they entered on Memorial Day.

Similarly, a drag show Sunday at an Elmwood Avenue bar was sold out and drew “absolutely no protests, which was wonderful,” said Harper Bishop of Our City Action Buffalo, which sponsored the event.

The group’s fundraiser was not a response to anything happening elsewhere, Bishop said. But in light of what’s transpiring across America, it did serve to “reaffirm that our community is a joyful, reaffirming place for LGBTQ+ people.”

So did Tuesday’s raising of the Pride flag outside of Buffalo City Hall, as will Sunday’s Pride Parade down Elmwood followed by the annual festival at Canalside.

The region was not always so welcoming. Bishop recalled losing a basketball scholarship and almost being forced to drop out of Houghton College after being outed by a teammate in the early 2000s. That’s the same Christian – at least it claims to be – school that recently fired two employees who added pronouns to their email signatures.

Nevertheless, Bishop said, while noting “there’s still work to do,” that there’s been incredible progress since that time and that there are more protections in “a deep blue state like New York.”

In fact, the United States as a whole remains a beacon for those seeking freedom from persecution – but for how much longer?

America was that beacon for Leighton Jones, OCAB’s communications coordinator, who came here at age 18 in 2017 from Jamaica, whose laws and violence targeting the LGBTQ+ community have made it one of the hemisphere’s most homophobic nations.

“I was in danger for my life,” Jones said, noting the prevalence of discrimination in churches, schools and even among relatives. “There’s no sanctuary place for you.”

Though never targeted here, Jones looks at what’s happening now and finds it disturbing, citing as an example the formation of a Hamburg chapter of a national group that targets books in schools with gay or racial themes.

“We just have to stand up and fight back. It’s a good thing that Pride is happening right now, in the same breath” as the assaults on LGBTQ+ rights, Jones said.

As part of the LGBTQ+ community, an immigrant and a Black person at a time when police brutality against Black people remains all too common, Jones finds it “unsettling that my freedom again is being questioned and challenged for no real reason.”

The only “reason” is intolerance, which would be bad enough in and of itself. But when it’s coupled with the penchant for trying to use the law or community pressure to impose a narrow-minded bigotry on the rest of society, it crosses the line from mere prejudice to oppression.

The fact that it’s often done under the banner of Christianity just adds hypocrisy to the mix. In the name of a religion Jesus would not recognize, the new American Taliban – sans guns and swords – is just as philosophically intolerant as its Afghan counterpart.

The good news is that not all – or even most – Christians feel that way. In its American Values Survey last fall, the Public Religion Research Institute found that “white evangelical Protestants were the religious group whose members were least likely to support LGBTQ rights, and Republicans were less likely to express support than any other political group.” Other religious adherents were more supportive, and the religiously unaffiliated were most supportive.

But it’s those white evangelicals in concert with Republican politicians who seem to be exerting inordinate pressure to take America back to an ugly place. And just because they haven’t become dominant here yet doesn’t mean they aren’t a danger.

The rise of the Hamburg group and the emergence of local school board candidates running on platforms that force others to suppress who they are or that squelch accurate American history are warning signs. They are proof that threats elsewhere can turn into a threat anywhere.

That’s why reactions to Pride Month, here and elsewhere, are so important. They remind us how close we are to – or how far we are from – actually creating the country we could all be proud of.