Rod Watson: Pitch competition pays it forward to propel new generation

Think of it as the present-day prequel to future episodes of “How I Came Up,” the series produced by the local Black streaming company SkoVu TV to highlight successful Western New Yorkers and inspire others.

On Saturday, five high school students will pitch their business ideas to an audience and a panel of judges – successful people featured in the TV series – in a competition to win $1,000 to help launch their enterprise.

Those five students, and others like them, could be future subjects of the TV series as its producers use their reach to try to spark a “cycle of success” in communities too often plagued by more negative patterns of repeat behavior.

The student pitch competition is an outgrowth of the effort launched two years ago when Buffalo natives Phil Davis and Sam Hill co-produced “How I Came Up,” which focuses primarily on African Americans but features success stories of all races and has spotlighted everyone from Challenger publisher Al-Nisa Banks to Common Council President Darius Pridgen.

But if Blacks and other underserved populations are going to close the gaps in wealth, income and business creation, it’s not enough just to celebrate today’s success stories; there has to be a conscious effort to create tomorrow’s by giving young people some of the tools that schools don’t teach but which are nevertheless essential.

Hence the professional development company Success + Me, formed by Hill and Davis to teach young people the skills needed to achieve.

Their first effort is an entrepreneurship course developed by Hill, edited by Davis and introduced this summer as part of Canisius College’s Talent Search Program, which identifies and aids students in underserved communities who have the potential to succeed in college.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The combination virtual and in-person course teaches everything from financial literacy and marketing to how to work with customers, said Hill, who has a master’s from Medaille University and has spent more than two decades overseeing teams and large projects for an international management company.

“I saw that it was something that was kind of needed in our community,” Hill said of the soft skills that can make or break a career but whose importance often goes unrecognized.

Those skills can range from punctuality and time management to public speaking and customer service, and the pair will develop other courses focusing on all such prerequisites, said Davis, who has a background in theater and film production and who’s also been with the Canisius program for 11 years.

After teaming up on the TV series, the two decided to reach back and pull up young people who might have the potential to follow in the footsteps of the present-day success stories they chronicled.

Saturday’s program at the Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts on Masten Avenue begins at 11:30 a.m. with a panel discussion featuring six people profiled on “How I Came Up.” Those six also will act as judges, along with the audience, for the pitch competition, which starts at 12:30.

Chosen from the 11 students who participated in the summer program, the contest features Performing Arts junior Leandria Lias pitching a café business; Performing Arts junior Jaionna Wimes showcasing a crystal selling business; Selah Clemons, a senior at Trinity Christian School in Georgia, who’s pitching an athletic podcast business; home-schooled senior Grailey Darby who’s promoting a fashion business; and Buffalo Academy of the Sacred Heart senior Phalyn Johnson, who’s pitching a bakery business. The event is free, with doors opening at 11 a.m.

While the winner will get $1,000, the real winner will be the Buffalo community that stands to get a cadre of future achievers, inspired by the Success + Me effort and motivated to walk in the footsteps of those featured on “How I Came Up” instead of taking other paths that can lead to nowhere – or worse.

“That’s our ultimate goal, to create a whole cycle of success,” said Davis, who sees the effort as a template for teaching young people “not only to be successful at what they do, but also (to) know how to help other people be successful, as well.”

It’s the ultimate example of paying it forward in a community that too often has been shortchanged – but is still finding new ways to help itself.