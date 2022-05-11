Rod Watson: Pinning down public officials on respecting the public

You won’t find it at the top of any surveys on what state residents consider the most important issues this year. Or any year, for that matter.

But the problems spotlighted by the New York Coalition for Open Government’s questionnaire for gubernatorial candidates cut to the heart of why so much of what the public does care about never gets done.

The three-question survey probes the candidates’ attitudes toward government accountability, transparency and citizen input.

Or, put another way, how much respect the candidates have for the public and its right to know.

The first test of that respect will come at 11 a.m. May 18 when we see which of the seven invited candidates even deign to participate in the coalition’s Zoom annual meeting to address the issues. As of midweek, only Democrat Tom Suozzi and Republican Rob Astorino had committed.

It will say a lot about incumbent Kathy Hocul and fellow Democrat Jumaane Williams as well as Republicans Andrew Giuliani, Lee Zeldin and Harry Wilson – who requested the questionnaire but had not committed to take part – if they stiff-arm the coalition and, by extension, the public.

The second test will be in how those who attend answer the three questions.

The first question gives some context, and then asks simply: “Do you support empowering the attorney general or some other entity with the ability to address compliance issues with open government laws?”

It gets at the most glaring weakness in New York’s statutes: the lack of any enforcement mechanism and, therefore, any real teeth.

Currently, there is no state entity charged with enforcing open government laws. The Committee on Open Government issues advisory opinions but lacks real teeth. That means the only way for citizens to force compliance is to go to the expense of hiring an attorney and filing suit. And even then, the most they can recover is attorney’s fees. There is no real penalty imposed on government officials who thumb their noses at the laws – and thus no deterrent against future violations.

Contrast that with Massachusetts, where a public body can be fined up to $1,000 for each intentional violation of that state’s open meetings law, according to the Reporter’s Committee for Freedom of the Press. Or consider Florida, where local state attorneys can prosecute criminal violations of the open meetings and public records laws, according to that state’s Attorney General’s Office.

The second question asks if candidates favor amending New York’s Open Meetings Law “to mandate that the public has a right to speak at meetings held by public bodies?”

The value of that seems self-evident, yet some public bodies – including Buffalo's Common Council – typically only allow citizens to speak at separate committee meetings, not at the meeting at which action is taken.

The final question asks if the candidates “use an encrypted messaging app such as Signal, Wicker, WhatsApp etc.?” and whether they support “enactment of legislation that prohibits government officials from using an encrypted messaging app?”

Such apps can automatically delete messages between users, meaning there is no record of officials communicating about public business, said Paul Wolf, coalition president.

The federal Jan. 6 committee’s efforts to reconstruct communications around the insurrection illustrates the importance of preserving such records, a principle no less important in state and local government.

Each candidate will have to complete the questionnaire to participate in the forum. Those who do will be given one minute for an opening statement, three minutes to share their thoughts on the three topics and one minute for a closing statement to explain why he or she is “the best candidate for those who want to see more transparency in state and local government.” Should they veer into a stump speech, Wolf will guide them back to the topic at hand.

“We want to keep it focused on open government issues. And I didn’t want to give them three minutes to pontificate on open government in general,” he said, noting that supporting the concept in broad terms can be like supporting motherhood and apple pie.

On the questionnaire, the candidates can answer “yes,” “no” or “unsure,” with my money being on the third option as the most popular. But that, in itself, would be telling.

So will be who participates and who doesn’t. Wolf noted that Hochul “has talked specifically about how important transparency is to her. I would hope that she would take the time to attend,” adding that candidates somehow always find the time to attend fundraisers.

Since this is a Zoom session – meaning there’s no need to travel or devote a large block of time – there’s really no excuse not to participate in the coalition’s latest effort to improve government. To register for the meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwsdOmhqDosHtXPbukuDE8H3Zz0oh0-5E46.

Formed in 2016 as the Buffalo Niagara Coalition for Open Government, the group changed its name to reflect its expanded focus and now has members in 24 counties across the state, Wolf said.

The group has observed, surveyed and graded local governments on their adherence to good-government principles. It has looked at everything from a willingness to post meeting agendas ahead of time and let the public speak at meetings before votes are taken, to the transparency of government websites and how often officials violate open meetings and executive session laws.

Along with campaign finance reform to make officials respond to citizens rather than lobbyists, the open government mandates it monitors are the best way to ensure that leaders place the public’s interest first. Next week’s meeting is one more such effort to make government work the way it was intended to work, not the way self-interested politicians want it to work.

I would only offer two bits of advice:

As regards to the questionnaire, voters should feel free to take “unsure” as a “no” from any candidates who don’t want to come out against transparency at an open-government forum, but nevertheless aren’t willing to embrace it or upset the status quo.

And for candidates who skip the event all together, regard them as snubbing your right to a responsive, transparent and respectful government. And then remember it at election time.

