Rod Watson: ‘Pandemic pimps’ will make new year just like the old

“I don't think people should just assume that next week we're back to normal.” — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz in November 2020

"It is not fun to be the person who has to keep saying, 'OK it's not over yet, we have to keep doing this,' but I'm saying this in the context of we want to get back to normal." – Gov. Kathy Hochul, just over a year later

Since we’re still in the holiday season and being charitable, I won’t say our esteemed leaders were being disingenuous in continuing to propagate the idea that we actually want to get “back to normal” after two years of the pandemic.

Let’s just say they’re giving our unvaccinated, unmasked friends and relatives way too much credit.

If our communal resolution heading into the new year is honesty, let’s be candid about the fact that we don’t really want to return to normal. At least way too many of us don’t.

If we did, we already know what would get us there. The experts – both those in the white coats and those on their deathbeds who find religion too late – have been telling us for months.