Rod Watson: ‘Open government’ a victim of more than just pandemic

When Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation last week extending the ability of governments to hold meetings online or by phone during the pandemic, she and other officials gushed about “transparency” and “accessibility.”

But if Hochul really wants to show that she’s a new breed of leader, that insufficient move will be just a first step because there’s so much more she can do if New Yorkers are really to have the open and accessible government they deserve.

Even the extension itself, which might seem sensible as the Delta variant rages, is but a half step. In a joint statement, a coalition of good-government groups rightly point out that the choice between in-person and remote meetings was a false one. They note that, while safer during a pandemic, remote meetings also make it “considerably more difficult for reporters and the public to voice their opinions, press officials on issues, or get statements on the record.”

They are calling for a hybrid model in which, for example, a board president and chief executive might convene in-person with members of the public who want to show up. Meanwhile, other board members as well as citizens who might benefit from remote meetings – such as those with disabilities or transportation challenges – could still participate virtually.