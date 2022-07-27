Rod Watson: One neighborhood with 5 drug treatment centers. Do they really need another?

Neighbors have a good reason to say their opposition to a Seneca Nation affiliate's plan for a drug treatment facility in the Cleve-Hill Plaza is not just a case of NIMBY. In fact, they have five of them.

That’s how many similar facilities already exist in their backyard.

“It’s too much … for our little community,” said Paula Moses of the University District Block Club Coalition, which has been fighting the plan since learning about it in April. “What is so special about our little small community that you want to use us this way?”

Not only are they upset about the plan itself, but they also say there was no communication with the neighborhood ahead of time. Despite being a block club leader, Moses said she learned about the plan when someone sent her a Business First article about the project in April.

It was done “without any community input … I was not even aware,” said University Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt, who represents the area.

Hopewell Center – a subsidiary of Seneca Holdings, the nation’s investment arm – plans to open the clinic next year in a former dialysis center in the L-shaped plaza at Kensington Avenue and Eggert Road that contains businesses ranging from a medical equipment store and a barber shop to a dollar store and rent-to-own outlet.

After learning of the plan, Wyatt arranged two meetings with Hopewell officials and said he was told they already have approval from the state Office of Addiction Services and Supports, though he said, “I have no evidence of that.”

At the initial meeting, he said they were told the plan was to bus in people from the Senecas’ Allegany and Cattaraugus territories for treatment, which Wyatt said “doesn’t make sense to us.”

“Why can’t you do it where you are?” he said.

Later, he said, they were told the clinic also would treat addicts from the community.

But according to Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes’ office, there already are clinics in that area run by Catholic Health in the former Central Park Plaza; on Bailey Avenue run by Horizon Health; at the VA Medical Center on Bailey; at Erie County Medical Center; and in the Tri-Main Center run by Cazenovia Recovery.

Do they really need another one at Cleve-Hill?

The neighborhood around the site is filled with responsible homeowners, but Wyatt said the plaza itself is not well-maintained, with dumping, loitering and activity that draws police attention. He said having dealers preying on addicts who come and go will only add to those problems.

He has been working with Peoples-Stokes and state Sen. Tim Kennedy to try to arrange a meeting with OASAS, the state agency, but so far with no success.

That lack of information is part of the problem. OASAS did not respond to The Buffalo News’ requests for comment. Neither did Seneca Holdings. However, in the Business first article, an official pointed to the opioid crisis and said the goal is to help Senecas on and off the Allegany and Cattaraugus territories as well as the community.

No one disputes the need for drug treatment. The issue is the saturation of facilities in one neighborhood, bringing in addicts from outside the neighborhood and the lack of transparency.

“I’m adamantly opposed to making a decision in somebody’s community without talking to them,” Peoples-Stokes said.

She – just like the homeowners – is still waiting on a response from OASAS. If she doesn’t get it, she said she will investigate legal options to stop the project, pointing to the other treatment facilities already in the area.

“To concentrate all of them in an area where homeowners don’t even have a say on what comes into their area, that’s disrespectful,” the majority leader said. “I believe in respecting the people that I serve.”

The residents have gathered more than 1,000 signatures on a petition against the project and taken their case to various media outlets. Now they plan a rally on Aug. 6, Moses said.

In its April article, Business First reported that the Senecas looked at a Delaware Avenue site in Allentown, but dropped it because of neighborhood opposition. If that’s true, why doesn’t the Cleve-Hill neighborhood deserve the same respect?

But if the nation insists it needs a city facility, I have the perfect location: Put it in the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino.

With its bars, restaurants and gas station, it has amenities the Cleve-Hill plaza can never match. Plus it’s centrally located downtown, where Metro Rail and major bus lines – not to mention easy freeway access – make it convenient for any addict to get to.

Plus, the Senecas already have the site. Surely they can find someplace on their huge complex for a facility they feel is so vitally needed, instead of foisting it on a neighborhood that doesn’t want it.

Or maybe they think having addicts come and go might be bad for their business.

But if that’s the case, why would they think Cleve-Hill residents should host it in their business plaza?