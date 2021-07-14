Rod Watson: On her way out, student rep has lessons for Buffalo School Board

She also never told Belton-Cottman – who helped her with things like what to include and not include in her board profile, and also made a point of asking her opinion at board meetings – that she felt she was being censored. The board member was incensed at that possibility and wants to get to the bottom of it.

Why didn’t she tell the board president about it?

After the Burgard social worker she praised as “my school mom” encouraged her to speak out and then was removed from the post working with the Student Council – the principal said it was for unrelated reasons – Walker said she was told not to talk about it, and so she didn’t think she could talk to Belton-Cottman about her concerns.

However, she will be able to talk about them now, to an even bigger audience. She is slated to tell her story when We the Parents appears before the Common Council’s Education Committee on July 27. She also was on the group’s radio show last weekend, and may appear on its July 22 student roundtable podcast.

Samuel L. Radford III said the group realizes it’s important to bring students’ voices into the mix in a meaningful way to augment data like test scores and graduation rates.