Rod Watson: New year needs new approach to old inequities

When a national coalition recently accused KeyBank of “systemic redlining” in Buffalo and other cities, few probably thought of the May 14 tragedy at the Tops supermarket in the heart of the Black community.

But they should have.

As 2023 unfolds with continuing efforts to remake Buffalo's East Side, it’s worth focusing on more than just the new charitable and entrepreneurial initiatives promised in the wake of the racist massacre.

The region needs to pay as much attention to enforcing equity in existing systems – from finance, to housing, to law enforcement to medicine – whose discriminatory impacts created two societies, separate and unequal, as it does to layering on new projects or programs to make up for the failures of the old.

If those existing systems worked the way they should, we wouldn’t need supplemental efforts to boost Black people because they would already be able to compete on a level playing field.

Instead, we get this reminder that the specter of redlining continues to hover, potentially sapping Black homeowners of the wealth tied to neighborhood housing values. That’s the very wealth needed to open businesses, put kids through college and do all of the other things that lift a neighborhood out of poverty.

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition said last month it had stopped working with Key to implement a community benefits plan because the bank failed to keep its commitments on inclusive mortgage lending to help Black people accumulate that wealth. The bank denied the allegations, saying it does not discriminate or lend based on race and has increased lending to customers of color.

But getting a mortgage is just the first obstacle Black homeowners can face in trying to build wealth on an equal footing. The New York Times last summer interviewed Black homeowners looking to refinance, but who felt appraisers were grossly underestimating the value of their homes. When they took down family photos, removed Black artwork, posters and books, and had white relatives or friends host a second appraisal, the same homes were suddenly worth a lot more. Why? Simply because appraisers thought they were owned by whites.

Such systemic inequities even extend to something as basic as mass transit, which the regional economic development group Invest Buffalo Niagara – to its credit – highlighted as contributing to the mismatch between suburban jobs or training programs and the workers of color in the city who can’t get to them. That means those would-be workers who are people of color are hampered in their ability to lift themselves and their families simply because of one more structural barrier.

Last month’s blizzard that killed more than three dozen people – a disproportionate share of them Black – was just the latest reminder that such institutionalized inequality can be deadly.

Granted, it can be hard to fathom why folks constantly checking their phones for the latest celebrity gossip somehow missed the news that there was a blizzard coming, or why some chose to ignore the same warnings – “a life-threatening storm,” “the mother of all storms,” “a storm for the ages” – that others heeded. As in everything, there has to be some measure of personal responsibility.

But if you lack a car or the money to stock up on food beforehand, or live in the neighborhood with homes so poorly insulated that a power outage can be deadly rather than just inconvenient, bad choices may be the only ones you have.

Those choices are shaped by the socioeconomic forces that result in the United States having a higher level of inequality than all of its peer nations, according to World Bank data, and Black people make up a disproportionate share of the folks at the bottom, here and across the country.

The Tops massacre jolted this region from a racial comfort zone that had made it easy to ignore such facts, and resulted in millions raised as the community rallied to help shooting survivors. As the store’s temporarily closing brought hardship for neighborhood residents, a national conference here spotlighted food inequity and yielded promises of aid for food-related projects that had already been trying to get funding.

More state aid to help struggling East Side homeowners was announced a month after the mass murders, building on the Buffalo Billion II effort that the state had previously unveiled for the East Side. Developers also have taken more interest in the East Side, the last fallow ground after they first built everywhere else.

All of those efforts can help make up for the decades of not-so-benign neglect – provided the momentum lasts once an anniversary or two passes and things get back to “normal.”

But for too many, that normal still includes a resistance to any legislated or even voluntary efforts to level the playing field in finance, education, employment or any other sector, based on a blind insistence that the current generation of whites no longer benefits from the groundwork that was laid to create today’s inequity.

Reality, of course, tells a different story.

If you don’t get cheated on the value of your home, simply because you are white, you benefit.

If you don’t get charged more for car insurance, simply because you live in a white neighborhood, you benefit.

If you don’t get rejected for a job interview, simply because your name sounds white, you benefit.

If you don’t get less aggressive care when you show up at the hospital, simply because you are white, you benefit.

And if you don’t fear getting killed while grocery shopping, simply because your skin is white, you benefit.

Those benefits are baked into a socioeconomic system that has to be challenged at its roots. The initiatives resulting from 5/14, and those that may come from the blizzard’s disproportionate impact, are both necessary and welcome.

But if we really want 2023 to be a racial turning point, we have to attack discriminatory systems at their core in addition to just trying to compensate for them.