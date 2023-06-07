Tiffany Lewis had given a workshop on inner beauty at a Niagara Falls middle school when a girl approached afterward and said she needed Lewis to come back.

“To me, that’s a call for action,” said Lewis, an esthetician who had worked with Buffalo Bills players and other celebrities on skin care but suddenly saw the need to go deeper. “She didn’t say, ‘I want you to come back.’ She said, ‘I need you to come back.’ ”

The girl’s story reminded Lewis of the trauma she had undergone as a child. She went home, prayed over it and started writing – and out of that grew the Confident Girl Mentoring Program, which launched June 5, 2016.

As the program for girls from marginalized communities marks its seventh anniversary this week – with the U.S. surgeon general calling youth mental health “the defining crisis of our times,” one exacerbated by social media and issues like violence, racism and climate change – the need is no less urgent.

In fact, it is so great that Lewis doesn’t even have to recruit; she gets referrals from schools, community agencies, sororities and the like for the 12-week sessions built around five principles: advocacy, guidance, proper role models, social/emotional learning and self-confidence.

After starting out in schools, the program has a home in the George K. Arthur Community Center on Genesee Street, where workers are still adding the finishing touches before the next session begins in July.

With more girls facing everything from sexual abuse to eating disorders to low self-esteem, Confident Girls is part of the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Buffalo and Erie County and has staff certified by the National Council of Mental Wellbeing to recognize early warning signs and steer girls to the proper services.

At least 30% of the girls have suffered some form of trauma, said Lewis, who knows what they’re experiencing after being abused by an “uncle” as a child but not telling her mother about the family acquaintance until she reached her teens. That’s why the experience of the Niagara Falls girl hit her so hard.

“She honestly was so brave,” in reaching out to a total stranger, Lewis said.

“They just needed a voice. They needed an outlet,” she said in explaining why she started the program. “Someone they can talk to who will listen to them in a nonjudgmental way.”

She focused on girls because of the perception that “everything’s for boys.” Still, after the 5/14 massacre at the Tops supermarket, she did a Zoom session that included boys because all of the young people, regardless of gender, were hurting and looking for answers.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 6 months

Those answers come via everything from healing circles to daily affirmations of their own worth to a “long table” session held last year at Shea’s Performing Arts Center in conjunction with the Buffalo Public Schools. Teen girls met across a long row of tables to talk about whatever they needed to talk about in a bid to restore some of the “connectivity” lost amid the pandemic and the social isolation it necessitated.

Does such mentoring work?

The girls take the Rosenberg Self-Esteem Scale questionnaire at the beginning and end of the course, answering questions designed to see how they feel about themselves. Lewis – who will have a booth at Saturday’s Kindness Festival at the Eastern Hills Mall – guarantees at least a 10% increase in scores by the end.

Scores aside, parents and the girls themselves see the difference. It can manifest itself in something as small as having the confidence to try a new hairstyle, which might seem trivial but can be monumental to a young girl learning to balance her own sense of self with peer pressure and a need for acceptance.

“I definitely have more confidence in myself,” said 16-year-old Alayna Carbonell, a sophomore at the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management.

Her mother, Contessa Boatwright, also has seen Alayna improve her people skills after learning about the program from another parent and enrolling her daughter.

Though geared for girls 7 to 19 years old, Lewis made an exception for 6-year-old Deztini Gamblin.

Walter Gamblin learned about the program at a church backpack giveaway before school started last fall. He enrolled his daughter “because I’m a single dad and she needs to be around girls to show her things that I cannot show her.”

“I would say she acts more mature now than she did when I enrolled her,” he said, noting that Lewis sometimes invites him to Confident Girl activities but the Stanley Makowski Early Childhood Center first grader nixes those plans because she doesn’t need dad hanging around.

That kind of confidence, at that early an age, can yield lifelong dividends that can help close the gender gap that exists everywhere from corporate boardrooms to city councils to the halls of Congress.

“Confident girls become confident women,” said Lewis, who also chairs the board of the Erie County Commission on the Status of Women.

That confidence is particularly important for girls, and especially for girls of color. We can’t afford to lose them by letting them become desensitized to sexual abuse or other violence. But we also can’t afford to lose them because they don’t recognize their own worth in a society in which they’re being told their culture and their history don’t matter, while someone else’s does.

Girls of color face long odds both as females and as racial or ethnic minorities. Programs like this even those odds, benefiting not just the girls but the society they will lead.