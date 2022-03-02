Rod Watson: Lovejoy deli’s fight emblematic of effort to revive commercial strips

Sometimes you don’t know what you’ve got 'til it's gone.
But that shouldn’t be the case with the Lovejoy Village Market.
After all, the East Lovejoy Street deli that serves everything from $6 sandwiches to meats, cheeses and produce has been around for only seven months. So it shouldn’t be that hard to remember what grocery shopping was like before it opened.
However, operating a small nonprofit market in the midst of a pandemic has not been easy, and winter – with its high utility bills along with insurance and other costs – has not made it any less daunting. That’s why the market has turned to a GoFundMe campaign to help make it through the rough times.
But the deli’s challenge is perhaps emblematic of the those facing the Lovejoy Street commercial strip as it tries to forge a resuscitation, replacing vacant storefronts with lively businesses and creating a walkable community.
In that sense, the market – operated by the Lovejoy Village Association – is more than just a market because its revenues will be plowed back into the neighborhood. That makes its survival important not just as a symbolic magnet that can attract other businesses, but as a money generator with practical impact.
Maybe that’s why association President Colleen Russell has put so much of her time and resources into the deli, which is staffed by her and other volunteers who believe in Lovejoy and believe in the mission.
“We like to say the neighborhood owns it,” Russell said of the market.
That’s no exaggeration, given that it operates in space donated by landlord Ed Ahern, the floor was courtesy of Mario & Son Tile & Linoleum, and Lovejoy Council Member Bryan Bollman even funded one of the store’s coolers.
“It’s critical, that’s why I’ve been so involved,” Bollman said, adding that “we’re starting to see a resurgence” along Lovejoy Street, with the market, a new ice cream shop and a brewery that’s due to open soon along with other recent businesses and offices.
He also noted that the market provides an outlet for Buffalo-made products – from candles to hot sauce to popcorn to coffee – “so it has a ripple effect.”
“The Lovejoy Village Market has been very good about reaching out to other vendors,” he said.
“I just want to see them prosper and do well,” said Ahern, explaining why he donated his space. An Orleans-Niagara BOCES teacher, he lives over the deli and has seen businesses open and close. Despite the tough winter, he calls Russell and her husband, Phil, “forces of nature” and gives them “pretty good odds of succeeding.”
Russell grew up in the University District, then lived in Amherst, Black Rock and a Lovejoy apartment before buying 1160 E. Lovejoy, which also houses the association’s office. She got involved as PTO president and a parent facilitator when her son started attending Lovejoy Discovery School Public School 43 a decade ago, and her activism and the LVA grew from there.
The association opened the Lovejoy Art Connection across the street at 1217 in September 2020, offering free arts and crafts classes for kids as well as “paint and sip” programs for adults. Originally, the store – whose revenues support the art facility – was supposed to be there, but the doorway wasn’t large enough to get some of the equipment in. So up stepped Ahern and the market opened at 1212 across the street 10 months later.
Bollman said a survey of residents pointed to the need for a neighborhood deli that people could walk to, and Russell said senior citizens love to come in, though they aren’t the only customers among the 20 to 25 shoppers who stop in each day.
“It’s a pretty cheap place to get food,” said Carolynne Herko, 30, who lives nearby and stopped in to pick up lunch. “Having something that’s right next to me, that’s pretty convenient.”
There used to be more such conveniences, said Chris Wackowski, as he cooked burgers for a large phone-in order. He recalled the restaurants, bars and other businesses that were there when he was growing up, and said he volunteers because “I saw the potential” of what the market could spur.
“Everybody misses what Lovejoy used to have,” he said.
The effort to restore the business strip could get a big boost if the businesses succeed in snagging Buffalo Main Streets Initiative funding designed to aid neighborhood commercial corridors. So far, nine businesses have applied for aid totaling about $423,000 – with property owners putting up part of the funding – and the numbers could grow by the March 8 application deadline, Bollman said. A similar application is being made to assist Clinton Street businesses.
Dr. Breeann Wilson would use the funding to make some cosmetic changes to the exterior and rehab the second floor of her Pure Podiatry of WNY at 1094 E. Lovejoy. She bought the practice six years ago after helping the former owner who had health issues. She said businesses have come and gone, but she’s seen the aesthetics of Lovejoy Street improve and said it’s “trying to stabilize.”
“We’re still here six years later. The neighborhood has been very receptive,” she said, adding that she gets a lot of patients from the area who walk to her office.
Those are the types of residents the market also is trying to serve, offering another small anchor that will facilitate the neighborhood stabilization Wilson already has seen taking hold.
Russell has been talking with a developer about a bigger project that also would include a police substation, a bank and housing on a nearby parcel. But first up for the market: making it through this winter.
The GoFundMe effort has not gone gangbusters, raising about $230 of the $2,000 goal so far. But Russell is not dismayed, noting that neighborhood residents have suffered during the pandemic just as the deli has. She’s marketed it via social media and believes the nonprofit community store “brings a vibe to the neighborhood,” somewhat akin to what the Lexington Cooperative Market does for Elmwood Avenue, if on a smaller scale right now.
But small is OK. As Buffalo rebounds, it will be smaller neighborhood efforts like this as much as big developments downtown or on the waterfront that will determine how broad and widely shared the revitalization is.
That’s why everyone should be rooting for the Lovejoy Village Market, whether you live in Lovejoy or not.