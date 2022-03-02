Rod Watson: Lovejoy deli’s fight emblematic of effort to revive commercial strips

Russell grew up in the University District, then lived in Amherst, Black Rock and a Lovejoy apartment before buying 1160 E. Lovejoy, which also houses the association’s office. She got involved as PTO president and a parent facilitator when her son started attending Lovejoy Discovery School Public School 43 a decade ago, and her activism and the LVA grew from there.

The association opened the Lovejoy Art Connection across the street at 1217 in September 2020, offering free arts and crafts classes for kids as well as “paint and sip” programs for adults. Originally, the store – whose revenues support the art facility – was supposed to be there, but the doorway wasn’t large enough to get some of the equipment in. So up stepped Ahern and the market opened at 1212 across the street 10 months later.

Bollman said a survey of residents pointed to the need for a neighborhood deli that people could walk to, and Russell said senior citizens love to come in, though they aren’t the only customers among the 20 to 25 shoppers who stop in each day.

“It’s a pretty cheap place to get food,” said Carolynne Herko, 30, who lives nearby and stopped in to pick up lunch. “Having something that’s right next to me, that’s pretty convenient.”