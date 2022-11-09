Rod Watson: Lawn jockeys are Exhibit A in the fight for a proper curriculum

Rod Watson Urban Affairs Editor/Columnist I write a weekly column, most often about socioeconomic and political issues affecting people of color and the disadvantaged in Western New York. Follow Rod Watson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

In an ideal – or even just a better – world, we would all be shocked that educated adults would dress as “lawn jockeys” for a pair of Halloween parties. Yet they did, apparently confident that other partygoers would be similarly comfortable with the racist symbol of supposed Black inferiority.

American Legion commander ousted after two attend post party in 'obviously racist' blackface costumes The commander of an American Legion post in Chautauqua County was forced to resign this week after two people attended a Halloween party at the post in blackface.

The fact that they were only partly wrong is just further proof that U.S. education is not all it’s cracked up to be when it comes to race, and why efforts to accurately teach this nation’s history are so critical – and perhaps why those efforts also are so resisted.

The American Legion removed the commander of its Frewsburg post in Chautauqua County, and the two who dressed as lawn jockeys – complete with blackface – resigned from a related group after photos surfaced on social media and drew outrage, including from the Jamestown Justice Coalition. The pair had attended a Halloween party at the post.

They also attended a party at the Carrol Rod and Gun Club, which refused to condemn the racist conduct. Instead, as recounted in Sunday’s Buffalo News, it defended itself as a private club open to all and said the photos were “taken out of context” – as if that’s possible.

But lest anyone write this off as merely a reflection of outdated attitudes in a small rural town that hasn’t quite caught up to the 21st century, a reader has been complaining to me for months about a lawn jockey in a backyard in his upscale Getzville neighborhood.

Similar to the partygoers, the statue depicts a Black man in red jacket, white pants and black leggings – a caricature scholars say is meant to reinforce the notion of white superiority and Black inferiority.

Despite that history, some have tried to defend the lawn jockey, just as they try to rationalize the Confederate flag. For instance, they will contend it was used to signal enslaved people escaping on the Underground Railroad. USA Today fact-checkers looked into that claim earlier this year and rated it “false,” quoting one expert who noted that in all of his research into escapees, “not once did anyone mention lawn jockeys."

Another supposed rationale is that the lawn jockey honors one of George Washington’s enslaved servants who froze to death while holding a lantern to guide Continental Army soldiers to safety. But the Jim Crow Museum of Racist Memorabilia at Ferris State University in Michigan says there is “little to no evidence from primary sources to substantiate the story.”

In other words, historians say there is nothing to support either account.

What remains, then, is the general consensus of what the lawn jockey does represent.

“I always knew that as a racist symbol, so it stuck right out to me,” said the Getzville resident who spotted the statue that is visible from nearby Stahl Road. “I saw it one day, and I was like, ‘Really!’ ”

The man is Caucasian, while his wife and young daughter are African American. The girl hasn’t seen the statue and he hasn’t talked to her about it, but he said she’s already come home asking about America’s most vile racial slur after hearing it at school.

He doesn’t want to be identified because he doesn’t want his family harassed. But he worries for the children exposed to what the statue represents.

“It’s a shame because we have kids in this neighborhood, lots of little kids,” he lamented.

The Getzville homeowner did not respond to voicemail and email messages about his lawn jockey. But I have to wonder if he has kids, too, and, if so, how he explains it to them.

Ditto for the Chautauqua County partiers who deemed such costumes appropriate attire in 2022.

Such examples illustrate why the fight to allow schools to give kids an accurate accounting of American history – warts and all – is so necessary. Perhaps with that kind of education, they won’t grow up to become adults like these. After all, it is hard to believe that anyone well grounded in what Blacks have had to overcome – the atrocities committed, the roadblocks erected, the blood shed – could ever don such a costume or display such a statue.

On the other hand, maybe we’re putting too much faith in the power of a proper curriculum.

Granted, mere ignorance can be cured with education.

But willful blindness in order to cling to some outdated notion of superiority?

That’s not nearly so easy to eradicate.