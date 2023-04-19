Who knew that Albany’s inability to do its primary job – pass a budget on time – could turn out to be good news for nearly 2.9 million people, or roughly a third of the state’s workforce?

That’s how many people the Economic Policy Institute estimates could benefit if state leaders use the extra time to include in the budget the Raise the Wage Act that would gradually hike New York’s minimum wage to $21.25 an hour and index it to inflation.

With the budget, which was due April 1, held up by disputes over reforming bail reform and affordable housing mandates, Gov. Kathy Hochul has rationalized the delay by contending that, “The right budget is more important than an on-time budget.”

OK, I’ll buy that.

Now Hochul and the nation’s highest-paid state legislators just need to remember that the “right” budget is one that rewards work at the other end of the economic spectrum, lifts more laborers out of poverty, shrinks inequality and gives a leg up to some of the state’s most vulnerable populations.

In fact, women, workers of color and foreign-born workers are among those who would benefit most from the increase, according to an analysis earlier this year by the Partnership for the Public Good, the local coalition of good-government groups.

Its review of prior studies found, for instance, that women work disproportionately in low-wage sectors and are 30% more likely than men to live in poverty. Citing data from the Cornell Institute for Labor Relations, it found that women in Western New York “have only a 39.6% chance of earning a living wage – one that allows them to meet the basic costs of living – compared to 44.8% for men. Women of color have an even lower probability – a 25.6% chance.”

Even worse, Cornell found, people of color as a whole have only a 26.3% chance of earning a living wage in Western New York, compared to a 45.5% chance for white workers.

Similarly in Buffalo-Niagara, foreign-born residents have double the poverty rate – 24.8% compared to 12.3% – of those born in the United States, and just 30% earn a living wage, compared to 43.3% of U.S.-born local residents.

With both the Tops shooting and December’s deadly blizzard putting a spotlight on inequality, the moral imperative to make work pay for those at the bottom is compelling. And while Hochul initially proposed just linking the minimum wage to inflation, legislators have gone her one better by also proposing increases rather than simply indexing the wage at a substandard baseline.

Predictably, though, business groups say the economic sky will fall if workers at the bottom earn more. The National Federation of Independent Business claims the bill would cost the state 128,000 jobs over the next decade.

But advocates point to other research flatly contradicting such fearmongering. For instance, a 2019 analysis by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York compared border counties in New York, which gradually raised its minimum wage to $15 an hour starting a decade ago, with those in neighboring Pennsylvania, which remained at the federal minimum of $7.25. Looking at two low-wage sectors – leisure and hospitality, and retail trade – the analysis concluded New York’s hike in the minimum wage “had a positive effect on average wages but no discernible effect on employment.”

In other words, workers benefited by earning more – and the economy benefited from their spending – while the job loss business groups always warn about never happened.

A study released last month by the Center on Wage and Employment Dynamics at the University of California, Berkeley, looked at the impact on fast-food employment when New York hiked its wage and reached similar conclusions. It found that “minimum wages increased fast-food pay without reducing employment in New York.”

The authors explained that the feared job losses never materialized because businesses passed on any increases to customers in the form of small price hikes that had little effect on demand; and because wage increases reduced employee turnover and the cost of filling vacant positions.

And, the study notes, those cumulative increases from the earlier hikes were “twice as large” as the ones being proposed now. So if those increases didn’t cause job losses, neither will the current proposal. What it will do is put more money in the pockets of low-wage workers – money they, by necessity, will have to spend, thereby juicing the economy.

Maybe that’s why more than 300 businesses and business groups statewide – including more than 50 locally – formed the New York Business for a Fair Minimum Wage Coalition to push the issue.

“We know that every study around shows that working-class people put the money right back into the economy … because they have to,” said Aaron Bartley, whose FITZ Books & Waffles on Ellicott Street is part of the coalition.

Still, business groups – despite the evidence – persist in arguing that “the market” should dictate wages. Of course, that seems laughable considering how often those same folks talk out of the other side of their mouth when seeking government subsidies instead of relying on the marketplace.

“Why should workers always be the ones who have to go with ‘the market?’” asks Harper Bishop, business campaign manager for the coalition.

They shouldn’t.

A budget is more than just a compilation of figures; it’s also a statement of priorities. So the questions are: Are working-class New Yorkers a priority? Is reducing inequality a priority? Is letting hardworking people earn enough to take care of their families a priority?

The deadline extensions – another one was approved this week – are the silver lining to this year’s late budget because they give Hochul and legislators time to come up with the “right” answer.