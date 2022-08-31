Rod Watson: Labor Day is chance to reflect on battered-voter syndrome

Granted, Monday will bring parades, picnics and the day off for most workers.

Still, one Labor Day is no match for the other 364 days each year when capital is king and workers – as reflected in the travails of area Starbucks employees – fight tooth and nail to gain a voice, a little dignity and decent pay and working conditions.

Perhaps it’s not coincidental that Monday also marks the traditional start of campaign season in a two-party system that remains bafflingly competitive only because so many working-class voters support a party that doesn’t support them.

Nothing better illustrates that support – or lack thereof – than seeing who shows up to back the local Starbucks workers, who sparked a national movement when employees last year made the Elmwood Avenue location the first company-owned store in the nation to unionize.

Workers at other area Starbucks quickly did likewise – but not without paying a price. Starbucks Workers United says 10 union leaders have been fired since the organizing effort began, including one veteran employee last week for being a few minutes late to work.

The resulting protest last weekend drew state Sen. Tim Kennedy to a rally and news conference. It was not the Buffalo Democrat’s first such appearance on behalf of workers. Last spring, he and state Attorney General Letitia James, a fellow Democrat, visited the Elmwood store to show support for workers, and both were also on the picket lines with striking workers at Mercy Hospital last fall.

State Sen. Sean Ryan, Buffalo mayoral candidate India Walton, state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli and Reps. Brian Higgins and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also have supported the Starbucks workers, according to organizer Casey Moore. It’s no coincidence that all of them are Democrats.

How important is such visible political support? It “absolutely makes a difference,” said Moore, alluding to longtime company CEO Howard Shultz, who retired but returned on an interim basis as Starbucks faced fallout from accusations of union busting tactics from workers and the National Labor Relations Board. Schultz described himself as a “lifelong Democrat” before flirting with – and then abandoning – a 2020 presidential bid as an independent.

Noting that the company has worked hard to build a progressive brand, and that what it’s doing to the union “is not in line with Starbucks’ mission and values,” she said of Schultz and the union’s Democratic supporters, “It’s very important that his peers are saying something about what you’re doing.”

It would be even more important if Republicans added their voices and there were a bipartisan commitment to working people in a country that has among the highest levels of income inequality among peer nations. It’s also a country in which CEOs at the top 350 firms earned 351 times as much as the average worker in 2020, according to an Economic Policy Institute analysis.

Yet the GOP never misses a chance to oppose the interests of working people and side with the bigwigs, whether it’s in pushing through the 2017 tax cut that disproportionately benefited the wealthy, thumbing its nose at efforts to help workers escape college debt, opposing Medicaid expansion to help those without health insurance, blocking last year’s efforts to hike the federal minimum wage or opposing the Inflation Reduction Act that, among other things, helps people buy health insurance and helps the IRS go after wealthy tax cheats so that average workers can pay less.

Instead of addressing the economic plight of working people, the GOP strategy is to distract them with cultural arguments over whitewashing American history, making LGBTQ people second-class citizens and forcing women to have babies they don’t want.

But apparently that works, if closely contested elections are any indication. Like the abused spouse who just won’t leave, enough working-class victims of battered-voter syndrome remain loyal to keep the GOP competitive when it has no right to be.

In one sense, I suppose you could say it’s refreshing that so many working people are so idealistic as to consider those other issues more important than something as crass as money. But put another way, they also make those issues more important than the economic well-being of their families as November brings another election in which the choices could not be more stark.

Meanwhile, the rich get richer while Buffalo area Starbucks workers exemplify the fact that, as another campaign season kicks off Monday, those who have the most to celebrate on Labor Day are everyone except the workers.