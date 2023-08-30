Just down the road from the Ford plant in Hamburg, local members of the United Auto Workers were “practice picketing” – just in case they have to go on strike for a new contract.

And outside what was supposed to be D’Youville University’s opening assembly last week, faculty members were engaged in a real picket after almost three years of fruitless negotiations. Faced with the prospect of facing down picketers, D’Youville administrators switched the meeting to a video call.

As another Labor Day approaches, reminding us who’s actually responsible for the goods and services we depend on, the local signs of worker unrest should also make us think about how inequitably the spoils of what we produce have been shared, especially recently.

The Economic Policy Institute reported last year that CEOs at the nation’s top 350 public firms made 399 times what the typical worker got in compensation, up from 366-to-1 the year before. The ratio was 59-1 in 1989, and just 20-1 in 1965.

Such a widening gap is what passes for progress in today’s United States.

No wonder the head of the local autoworkers said of his Western New York members, “They want equality. Their labor produces these massive profits. They want a piece of that, their fair share. That’s all.”

Which brings to mind the fact that this Labor Day – and the labor unrest accompanying it – also comes just two weeks after Republicans kicked off their presidential primary debates. The juxtaposition is either a wake-up call or a cruel joke, depending on how much or how little one has been indoctrinated into the GOP's trickle-down economics.

By one measure – the closeness of 2024 presidential polls pitting Joe Biden against Donald Trump – the brainwashing has been a huge success.

Exhibit A is the 2017 tax cuts pushed through by Trump and a Republican-led Congress. As Trump himself bragged when signing the bill, “Corporations are literally going wild over this.”

Defenders of the law trumpet the fact that it cut taxes for lower- and middle-income earners by greater percentages than it did for the wealthy. In fact, a 2021 opinion piece in The Hill argued that “most middle-income and working-class earners enjoyed a tax cut that was at least double the size of tax cuts received by households earning $1 million or more.”

But such arguments bring to mind Mark Twain’s quote that “figures don’t lie, but liars figure,” because those percentage comparisons don’t tell the real story.

Analyzing the bill’s impact – especially the large corporate tax cut – two years after enactment, the Center for American Progress concluded that, “So far, the large corporate tax windfalls have gone mostly toward lining the pockets of already wealthy individuals, and there is little evidence that middle- and working-class families will see real benefits.”

Similarly, a 2019 Congressional Research Service analysis found that “Statutory rate reductions for individuals were relatively small compared with the corporate rate reduction.”

And a Center on Budget and Policy Priorities analyst, testifying before the Senate Budget Committee in May, said that permanently extending the tax cuts past their 2025 expiration date “would benefit households in the top 1% more than twice as much as those in the bottom 60% as a share of their incomes – providing a roughly $41,000 annual tax cut for the top 1% compared to $500 for households in the bottom 60%, on average.” She went on to call the law’s permanent corporate provisions “heavily tilted in favor of large corporations and their shareholders, who are disproportionately wealthy.”

And how do Trump and the presidential dwarfs feel about this? Almost to a person, the GOP contenders are ready to double down on trickle down.

Given the ratio of working- and middle-class Americans to the very wealthy, you’d think that would be a recipe for electoral disaster. And in 2020, it was. Despite all of the rhetoric about Trump’s support among white, working-class voters, exit polls showed that Biden got 55% of the votes of those with family incomes under $50,000 and 57% of those with incomes between $50,000 and $99,999.

Yet for some reason that neither political scientists nor psychiatrists can figure out, polling for a 2024 rematch has Biden and Trump fairly even despite the fact that only about a third of U.S. households earn over $100,000.

In other words, lots of working- and middle-class Americans are buying what the GOP is pushing, even though – as with pushers everywhere – the product is harmful to the users.

In one sense, it’s hard to feel sorry for such voters when they get exactly what they deserve. As the Eli Wallach character famously said in “The Magnificent Seven” when rationalizing why he exploited the peasants, “If God didn’t want them sheared, he would not have made them sheep.” That could be the new GOP campaign slogan.

The only problem is that the rest of us have to live with the policies such voters enable.

The actions of the Hamburg auto workers and the D’Youville faculty, coming on the eve of the first GOP debate, should be a reminder of how much Labor Day and Election Day are two sides of the same coin.

When it comes to achieving a better standard of living, one way is to use the clout of labor solidarity to demand a bigger cut of the pie.

The other, more effective way is to vote for people who will enact policies that slice the pie more equitably in the first place.