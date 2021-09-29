Rod Watson: Just when we need it most, Bills fever breaks

Just our luck.

In another context, one might take heart from the fact that in balancing Bills devotion against other strongly held beliefs, so many “fanatics” have instead proven relatively sane.

On the other hand, their refusal to get vaccinated rules out that possibility.

In any case, the bottom line is that we’re going to have to resort to more traditional means of getting shots into arms than rallying around the football team – which is perhaps not surprising, given the idiotic obstinacy of some of the team’s own stars.

Our rate of 63.5% for those getting at least one shot is just slightly below the national rate of 64.5%, as calculated by the Mayo Clinic’s vaccine tracker. But that national rate includes states like Florida and Texas, where ignorance is considered a birthright.

Being anywhere near that level is nothing for Western New York to be proud of.

That’s why the mandates imposed by the state, the county, the Bills and many other private businesses and venues are a necessary step to protect us from the ignorant, the gullible and the self-centered. They are essential to safeguard us from those willing to risk infecting others with a deadly disease every time they breath, laugh or talk.