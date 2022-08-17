Rod Watson: Job fair to diversify legal profession will help more than just lawyers

The blindfolded lady holding the scales of justice is a nice ideal.

But in a society as diverse as this one, you can’t get there by pretending differences don’t matter. And the consequences of embracing or ignoring those differences are rarely as significant as they are in the legal system.

That is why Western New York’s first ever Legal Diversity Career Fair last week sponsored by the Minority Bar Association of WNY, the Bar Association of Erie County and the University at Buffalo Law School was so important.

It was a conscious effort to diversify law firms, as well as governmental and non-profit legal departments, not just because it’s the right thing to do – which it is – but because it creates better outcomes.

“Every employer will perform at its best when it has voices at the table that represent as many perspectives as possible,” said Lisa Patterson, the Law School’s vice dean for career services. “That is what diversity in hiring is about.”

Spearheaded by Samantha White, incoming president of the Minority Bar Association and a member of the BAEC’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee, the job fair brought together employers and a pool of job seekers diverse in terms of everything from race and ethnicity to religion, sexual orientation and disability. A key goal is to change how employers across the legal industry look at such candidates.

“We’re hoping to see a shift in how we hire,” White said, with employers moving away from looking for the person who will be a “cultural fit,” and looking instead for the hire who will be a “cultural addition.”

“When we hire for a cultural add, what we create are different perspectives that benefit clients and benefit the organization as a whole,” said White, an attorney with the Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo.

The job fair’s 31 participants ranged from major sponsors including the Harter Secrest & Emery, Hodgson Russ and Phillips Lytle law firms to governmental employers such as the U.S. Attorney’s and Erie County District Attorney’s offices to non-profits such as Neighborhood Legal Services and the Western New York Law Center.

White said about 135 applicants submitted resumes, and 85 to 90 showed up for interviews at the day-long event, straining the capacity of UB’s Center for Tomorrow. She said feedback from applicants was positive, with several getting appointments for follow-up interviews and at least one getting a job offer on the spot.

To judge the success of this inaugural event, which was nearly a year in the making, White said they will survey applicants and employers and see how many actual jobs result.

“That’s what true success will be if offers are made and accepted and we can keep these people in the pipeline in Western New York,” said Jill Bond, BAEC president, calling the effort “an important collaboration” between the three organizers.

While proof of jobs accepted will be a good measure of the fair’s success, the lack of data on the demographic composition of the bar locally or statewide will make it hard to assess the overall impact of efforts to increase diversity.

The American Bar Association does conduct an annual survey, and its latest figures indicate that 81% of the nation’s lawyers are white, 6% are Hispanic, 5% are Black, another 5% are Asian and Native Americans make up less than 1%.

How much progress has been made? Over the past decade, the percentage of whites declined from 88% in 2012, while the percentage of Asians grew from 2%, the percentage of Hispanics doubled from 3% and the percentage of Blacks remained flat.

However, neither the state court system nor the county bar group collect such data – though the legal profession is hardly alone in that regard. Still, such data collection is the best way to assess whether progress on diversity is actually being made – in law offices or any other profession.

The ABA's national figures are for a country that is 61.6% white, 18.7% Hispanic, 12.4% Black, 6% Asian and 1.1% Native American, and it is easy to suspect the state and local bars are similarly unrepresentative.

That makes the job fair effort by the three organizers all the more valuable. After raising enough money to rent the facility and provide some applicants with help for lodging and transportation, White said they hope to expand the effort next year.

While the inclusion that the job fair facilitates is important in and of itself simply as a matter of fairness, its value in a capitalist society that is growing ever more diverse goes beyond that. There’s a bottom-line incentive giving smart employers even more reason to broaden their outreach – as well as their outlook on who constitutes a “good fit.”

For instance, Patterson said, employers will find people at the diversity job fair who will bring in clients the employer otherwise would not have gotten, or who will serve current clients in ways existing lawyers cannot.

“It is not just altruistic,” she said. “It is actually going to make the business stronger.”