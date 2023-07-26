Who runs America?

In a word: lawyers.

When Bloomberg Law looked at the backgrounds of members of Congress a few years ago, it found that 54% of senators and 37% of House members had law degrees.

The nine U.S. Supreme Court justices have law degrees, as do most federal and state judges.

And for those who think the business of America is business, you can bet most corporations have a ton of lawyers, too.

In fact, on every critical issue in American society – from affirmative action to a women’s right to control her own body, from LGBTQ+ rights to consumer protections and environmental concerns – lawyers and the judges chosen from their ranks play an outsized role in determining the outcome.

With the possible exception of journalism – OK, I’m biased – no other profession affects American society to such a degree.

That makes it all the more imperative that the legal profession look more like America. And it’s why next month’s second annual Empire State Legal Diversity Career Fair at the University at Buffalo is so important.

Having a legal profession that incorporates the diverse perspectives of America – in terms of race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, physical difference or simply life experience – is the only way to ensure equitable treatment under the law.

“Having the varied perspectives helps your client get a better outcome,” is how Samantha White, president of the Minority Bar Association of Western New York, puts it.

Yet, despite recent progress, the 2022 American Bar Association Profile of the Legal Profession found that “white people are still overrepresented in the legal profession.”

That’s why the Minority Bar Association, the Bar Association of Erie County and UB’s School of Law joined forces to put on the career fair, which takes place this year on Aug. 11 in UB’s Center for Tomorrow.

Those who register and supply resumes by July 31 will be assured of being matched with employers looking for the skills they offer. But those seeking jobs can register right up until the start of the event and efforts will still be made to pair up applicants and employers to make the job fair as successful as possible.

The fair maxed out at 35 employers, based on the size of the venue. And thanks to sponsorships, it will charter buses that depart from New York City with stops in Albany, Syracuse and Rochester to bring applicants from across the state and then return them at no cost. Free hotel rooms also will be provided so that there will be, in organizers’ words, “no barriers to people to participate.”

The legal profession has made progress over the past decade. According to the ABA report, lawyers of color made up 12% of the profession in 2012. By last year, that had grown to 19%.

Most of the growth occurred among Asian American, Hispanic and mixed-race attorneys, the report found, and much of it was because California – a large, diverse state – started reporting the race and ethnicity of its lawyers in 2022.

The number of Black lawyers, on the other hand, remained relatively flat at 4.7% in 2012 and 4.5% in 2022, which the report noted is “far less than the percentage of Black people in the U.S. population (13.4%).”

The job fair, though open to all, aims to change that by sending a message of inclusion.

“We just want people to know that they’re welcome (in the profession),” said Timothy Graber, Bar Association of Erie County president. “We want to be a profession that serves the community as a whole, and I think we do a better job of that when all members of the community are practicing law.”

While the ABA tracks the profession’s demographics, the local and state bar associations do not. That makes it hard to assess whether the bar here is actually becoming more diverse.

Nevertheless, local advocates point to the eyeball test to say that the numbers are improving.

Graber, a partner with Gibson, McAskill & Crosby, said he sees a more diverse local pool, even without the data.

White agreed.

“We see the faces of attorneys showing up for court and we see progress being made,” said White, a public defender with the Western New York Law Center.

Still, it’s hard to be sure how much progress is being made or at what pace without having the numbers to back it up. The bar groups and sponsors that put on the job fair should take the next step of conducting an annual census to see if Western New York is keeping pace with the progress being made nationally. That would help instill public confidence in a profession that seems to be moving in the right direction.

But first you have to have something to actually count. The job fair for law students, those with law degrees and licensed attorneys aims to boost the numbers by increasing representation in all its forms.

While Shakespeare’s character may have wanted to kill all of the lawyers, the fact is that they are here to stay as an integral part of American society. Given that reality, their ranks need to be as diverse as the people who need their help. The job fair is an important step toward that goal.