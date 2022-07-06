Rod Watson: Instead of stopping crime, NY gun law will create new criminals

The crime rate in New York State is about to spike dramatically.

It won’t necessarily be because there are more murders, rapes and felonious assaults – though that may well be the result of, in effect, disarming responsible pistol permit holders.

Rather, it will be because Gov. Kathy Hochul and her Democratic henchmen just made criminals out of those otherwise law-abiding gun owners.

As Prohibition proved, people don’t obey stupid laws and the Democratic cabal’s latest effort to punish legal gun owners instead of criminals will be no exception. That’s assuming some judge with common sense – the gun banners’ favorite phrase – doesn’t block it before most provisions take effect Sept. 1.

There’s certainly ample grounds for that, given what U.S. Supreme Court justices said last month when striking down New York’s arbitrary process for deciding who gets to protect themselves by carrying a concealed weapon and who is left to the mercy of street thugs.

When nixing the state law requiring citizens to demonstrate “proper cause” to some bureaucrat before being granted a concealed carry permit, the justices nevertheless said some restrictions could be placed on carrying guns in “sensitive places” like schools and government buildings. But they also clearly warned that the phrase could not be stretched beyond all reason to try to impose blanket bans.

Yet that’s just what Hochul & Co. did with a law that would prohibit guns everywhere from parks, playgrounds, churches and public transit to sports and entertainment venues. In other words, pretty much everywhere.

Beyond that, the provision banning permit holders from carrying their concealed weapons in businesses unless the entrepreneur “opts in” by posting a sign allowing it turns what the Supreme Court deemed a constitutional right on its head. Given the controversy guns generate, few businesses owners will want to alienate potential customers by posting such a sign. Others who don’t feel strongly one way or the other will just shrug it off as an unnecessary hassle compared to everything else they have to contend with to turn a profit.

Taken together, the two provisions will make a concealed carry permit virtually worthless in New York. Permit holders might as well just use it for target practice.

But even if you don’t care about that, you should care about what it will cost you. As a taxpayer, get ready to dig into your pocket to try to defend the indefensible as this law inevitably lands the state right back in court, where it most assuredly will lose again.

And the purpose of the law? There is none – except politics – because people who jump through all of the hoops New York requires to get a pistol permit are not the ones committing crimes. If they were, you can bet the state would be trumpeting the data to prove it.

But when I asked the governor’s office for numbers on how many permit holders commit crimes, or just what problem this law is responding to, I got no response. That should not surprise. Hochul herself, when asked a similar question in a press conference, replied “I don’t need to have numbers.”

In other words, the New York governor needs no justification for neutering a constitutional right and turning citizens into felons. A politician with that mindset should scare everyone. Just because it’s on the left this time doesn’t make it any more acceptable than when it’s on the right.

Yet there are some numbers out there, though admittedly not as many as there should be, in part because the gun industry pushed Congress to block federal research for so long. When PolitiFact in 2018 looked at the claim that the vast majority of gun crime is committed by those getting their guns illegally – not by legal permit holders – it rated the claim as accurate and “mostly true,” with a caveat that gun crime is not well researched in the United States.

Nevertheless, it cited a University of Chicago study that found only 3% of inmates in the Cook County Jail who used a gun got their weapon at a gun store, as well as a University of Pittsburgh study that found 80% of the guns found at crime scenes were not obtained legally.

Similarly, writing on realclearpolitics.com last week, gun-rights researcher John Lott Jr. noted that in Florida and Texas, permit holders are convicted of firearms-related violations at 1/12 the rate of police officers. Even more telling: He said that in the 19 states that keep comprehensive data, the average revocation rate of pistol permits is one-tenth of 1%.

No wonder Hochul does not want to see the stats. This law is not data-driven; it’s poll tested and politics-driven.

Against that backdrop, the new law reminds me of an argument I once had with a relative who prefaced every comment with “I don’t know anything about guns, but …” She then went on to voice strongly held views based on gun banners’ talking point she had heard in the media.

If you know little about guns, it is easy to fall prey to that, and that’s what politicians like Hochul count on to make it past the next election.

Meanwhile, their noses grow every time they say – as President Biden did last week in calling for more gun control measures – that “this isn’t about taking away anyone’s rights.” That’s exactly what New York is doing, essentially taking away the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens who’ve gone through extensive training and background checks.

Of course, poetic justice – not to mention actual justice – would be if this political ploy backfires.

According to a Pew Research Center survey last year, 20% of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents own guns. That’s less than half the rate of Republicans and GOP-leaners, but still a substantial number.

Typically, there’s a philosophical thread running through someone’s political leaning such that no one issue would be enough to cause a voter to suddenly switch party allegiance. But the right to self-defense, especially amid rising crime, is such a fundamental one that it would not be surprising if some Democrats consider this new law so extreme as to prompt them to take a look at the Republican candidates for governor and Legislature.

In the meantime, a lot of permit holders will live by the old maxim that it’s better to be judged by 12 than carried by six. That means there will be a lot of new “criminals” walking around soon, thanks to Hochul and the Democratic legislators who find it easier to create new law-breakers than to go after the existing ones.