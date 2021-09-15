Rod Watson: India Walton tests voters’ sophistication with talk of tax hike

So when it comes to tax hikes, it really boils down to this: Where you stand on the issue may depend on where you lie down at night. If you live in a neighborhood with nice streets and sidewalks, bustling business strips, well-maintained playgrounds or fancy new lofts, you may well think Buffalo is doing just fine at current revenue levels.

But if you live in one of those neighborhoods where the pavement crumbles beneath your feet, community centers lack the resources to provide kids the enrichment they need, and commercial strips have more empty storefronts than thriving businesses, paying a bit more in taxes to get the services you need would be a bargain.

In a city annually ranked among the nation’s poorest, too many residents fall into the latter category while watching the city’s resurgence pass them by. In those neighborhoods, what Brown lauds as sound fiscal management has been met with protests and “subsidy tours” of high-end developments financed with tax breaks, tours organized by groups that want to “put people over profits.”

Walton is speaking to them, and for them, in a campaign that literally has become a tale of two cities.