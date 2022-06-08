Rod Watson: Inclusive education is best shield against ignorance of racist murderers

When Associate Superintendent Fatima Morrell was named Wednesday by Time magazine and Verizon one of 10 innovative educators “who are changing the landscape of education in America,” it validated her efforts to combat implicit bias in Buffalo’s schools.

The honor recognized the importance of making the Buffalo Public Schools curriculum more accurate by including the histories and contributions of people of color and other marginalized groups long left out of textbooks and lesson plans.

Of course, it’s not the first national notice the head of the district’s Office of Culturally and Linguistically Responsive Initiatives has received. Morrell has become a favorite target of the radical right, including Fox News demagogue Tucker Carlson, who accused the Buffalo schools of “teaching bad history” and advancing the “agenda of Black Lives Matter.”

Yet nothing better illustrates how critical the BPS effort is than the May 14 massacre at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue, when 10 Black people lost their lives simply because of the color of their skin.

It was a racist rampage fueled in large part by ignorance of who Black people really are.

Combating that ignorance always has been critical. But Morrell is right that “given the recent white supremacist, racist attack on the Buffalo Black community,” it’s even more essential now that students “understand where it comes from, including the legacy of enslavement and how impactful it is today.”

Why is that so important?

Because the sad – and often fatal – reality is that without that understanding, it is all too easy to look at today’s data and conclude that the victims of history are indeed “less than” and therefore expendable.

For instance, the typical Black family in the United States has accumulated only about one-tenth the wealth of white families. The Black median household income is only 61% that of whites. And the Black poverty and unemployment rates are more than twice those of whites.

Someone like the Buffalo gunman can look at such figures and think there surely must be something lacking in “those people” if they are so far behind.

But those disparities did not occur by accident or because of Black shortcomings. They are the result of deliberate social policy, starting of course with enslavement. But it hardly ended there. Generations still alive today benefited from – or were held back by – policies like redlining and the discriminatory enactment of programs like Social Security and New Deal labor law protections that excluded the occupations in which Blacks were most heavily concentrated.

“For the first quarter century of its existence, Social Security was characterized by a form of policy apartheid” is how Ira Katznelson put it in his book “When Affirmative Action was White.”

The leg up such policies gave whites plays out today in what might be called “before-death inheritance.” It’s the financial advantage older whites have over Blacks in providing assistance to their children and grandchildren in buying a home, starting a business or funding a college education.

“These transfers are not inheritances in the traditional sense of the word, but they have critical short- and long-term impacts,” Thomas Shapiro explained in “The Hidden Cost of Being African-American: How Wealth Perpetuates Inequality.”

Given such obstacles, the amazing thing is that Blacks as a whole have achieved as much as they have. Yet without that historical context, it is easy for those like the Buffalo shooter to buy into crackpot IQ theories about Black inferiority.

Educational efforts like Buffalo’s CLRI initiative provide that needed context. And while it is important that Black, Hispanic and Native American kids and students from other marginalized groups see themselves validated in the curriculum and know that they can achieve, it’s just as important that white students learn that about their classmates.

The goal is not to make white kids feel bad – though anyone with a moral grounding should feel bad about how this country has treated some of its most loyal citizens.

Rather, the goal is to use education and an accurate recounting of history to preempt bigotry “because we don’t want to create more Derek Chauvins and George Zimmermans,” Morrell said, recalling an interview she gave to a national newspaper only a week or so before the Tops shooting.

If white kids never learn about Blacks like inventor Garrett Morgan or 6-year-old Ruby Bridges, who desegregated New Orleans schools under federal marshals’ protection, it becomes easier to stigmatize, using the economic statistics as justification. If they never learn of the efforts of a Black man, James Benjamin Parker, to stop President William McKinley’s assassin in Buffalo, it’s easier to diminish their standing as Americans.

“That’s when you can say, ‘I can put my knee on their neck for nine minutes, I can shoot them for wearing a hoodie,’” Morrell said, referring to the former cop who killed George Floyd in Minneapolis and the self-styled neighborhood watchman who killed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in Florida.

The BPS effort to foster that kind of inclusion and accuracy in education stands in contrast to efforts like Florida’s “don’t say gay” law. It’s a feather in Buffalo’s cap to have such efforts nationally recognized by Time and Verizon, which lists $1 billion in contributions over the past decade to support digital equity and inclusion with its Verizon Innovative Learning project at some of the nation’s poorest schools.

But while the honor is nice, Morrell, who grew up blocks from the Tops market, seems more gratified by the impact Buffalo’s effort is having on students and the buy-in from teachers she credits with wanting to teach how to be anti-racist.

“They’re trying to move our district forward in a progressive way for the children of Buffalo,” she said of teachers who email her every day about book lists and other materials that might be appropriate for classroom use in the quest for a more comprehensive and inclusive education.

Granted, that might be grist for hate mills like “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” but it’s also the best prophylactic for the racist ignorance that fuels people like the Buffalo gunman.

