Rod Watson: In honoring Carl Paladino, GOP dishonors Jack Kemp’s legacy

“I think the local Republican Party has really gotten away from what a true Republican is,” said Warren Galloway, who served in the administration of former Republican County Executive Joel Giambra. “Jack Kemp was a friend to all communities.”

“To me, it was slap in the face to what Jack Kemp stands for,” added Galloway, who was a member of ROC (Republicans of Color), a local group that dissolved as the party itself morphed into something a lot less welcoming to people of color.

George Alexander, probation director in the Giambra administration, also was a member. He said he quit the party “because of No. 45,” a reference to former President Donald Trump, who has turned the GOP – including the Erie County chapter – into something unrecognizable to those who remember a small government, big tent party.

Alexander said Kemp was “not as divisive in terms of race” as Paladino, but that Paladino is more indicative of where the party is today. That’s not a place Alexander wants to be.

My guess is that it’s not a place Kemp would want to be, either.

The fact that the modern-day GOP would honor Paladino in Kemp’s name also is indicative of something else: It’s become a party that knows no shame.