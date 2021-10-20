Rod Watson: In honoring Carl Paladino, GOP dishonors Jack Kemp’s legacy

Carl Paladino and three Blacks walk into a bar …
That could be the start of a bad joke with racist overtones.
Unfortunately, what happened in real life is no joke – and even more offensive.
When the Erie County Republican Committee saw fit to honor Paladino last weekend with its Jack Kemp Leadership Award, it was a slap in the face to everything the late Western New York congressman and GOP vice presidential candidate stood for.
Kemp, who represented the Hamburg area for nine terms beginning in 1971 and who died in 2009, was known for his conservative, supply-side economic philosophy.
But his more lasting legacy was employing that ideology in pursuit of economic empowerment for African Americans as a self-described “bleeding heart conservative.”
After all, most Republicans give lip service to free enterprise (when they’re not backing corporate welfare). But not all Republicans – even in Kemp’s day – were vocal, high-profile advocates of reaching out to people of color and diversifying the party.
As Kemp said at the 1994 state GOP convention, when he bucked the party to back an African American for state attorney general, “there can't be a Republican Party, at least in the Lincoln tradition, that does not reach inclusively to all people."
That, more than anything, is what distinguished Kemp’s brand of Republicanism. To ignore that aspect of his philosophy by honoring someone like Paladino in his name is to dishonor that legacy.
It was Paladino, after all, who brought Buffalo unwanted national publicity during his 2010 gubernatorial run. That spotlight came via revelations about his forwarding of racist emails depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as a pimp and prostitute, stereotyping African tribesman and, for good measure, including a slur for Blacks.
It was Paladino who denigrated the Black females on the Buffalo Board of Education as a “parasitic Black sisterhood.” And it was Paladino who insulted former Buffalo schools Superintendent James Williams by insisting he was hired not because of his qualifications, but because he was Black.
How does being a prominent developer outweigh that history when considering someone for an award named after Kemp? County GOP Chairman Karl Simmeth, host of Friday night’s Stars & Stripes Gala, didn’t return calls to answer that question.
But maybe the award shouldn’t be that surprising, considering what the GOP has become in recent years.
“I think the local Republican Party has really gotten away from what a true Republican is,” said Warren Galloway, who served in the administration of former Republican County Executive Joel Giambra. “Jack Kemp was a friend to all communities.”
“To me, it was slap in the face to what Jack Kemp stands for,” added Galloway, who was a member of ROC (Republicans of Color), a local group that dissolved as the party itself morphed into something a lot less welcoming to people of color.
George Alexander, probation director in the Giambra administration, also was a member. He said he quit the party “because of No. 45,” a reference to former President Donald Trump, who has turned the GOP – including the Erie County chapter – into something unrecognizable to those who remember a small government, big tent party.
Alexander said Kemp was “not as divisive in terms of race” as Paladino, but that Paladino is more indicative of where the party is today. That’s not a place Alexander wants to be.
My guess is that it’s not a place Kemp would want to be, either.
The fact that the modern-day GOP would honor Paladino in Kemp’s name also is indicative of something else: It’s become a party that knows no shame.
It’s one thing to demonize immigrants, declare war on voting rights and try to criminalize those who protest police brutality. It’s quite another to do all of that while misusing the good name of someone who, if alive today, would most assuredly decry both Paladino and most of what the modern party stands for.