Student fights caused Buffalo school officials to cancel Friday night’s football game between Bennett and McKinley high schools at halftime, with police making four arrests.

The next day, spectators were cleared out of the football game between Kenmore West and Lockport in the fourth quarter after a fight broke out at Kenmore’s Crosby Field. Law enforcement there also responded.

Will the two incidents leave adults shaking their heads at rambunctious youth in both communities who got a little too carried away?

Experience tells me no.

While the incident in Kenmore at a game between two predominantly white schools might certainly be viewed that way – if anyone remembers it at all – the one at the Buffalo game between two predominantly Black schools is more likely to be taken by some as just more evidence that “those people” can’t behave.

But I’m long past marveling at such enduring double standards. While we can hope that the number of people holding such views is shrinking, such stereotyping remains as ubiquitous as Muzak. If you’re Black, it’s just the soundtrack of your life.

At this point, what’s more puzzling than the persistence of such bias is the fact that so many young African Americans seem oblivious to its impact and perpetuate the double standard with their own actions.

They seem unaware of the larger message sent when police have to be called into action at a football game. Or when Buffalo Superintendent Tonja Williams has to start the new academic year by sending a letter home warning kids not to congregate at the Fountain Plaza transit stop because of the large number of fights that have broken out there. Or when the downtown library – not far from Fountain Plaza – had to close early last spring because of rowdy behavior.

It hardly matters that white students cause mayhem too. The reality is that when that happens, no one tars the entire race. Yet when Black kids misbehave, it plays right into the bigotry that already exists.

And make no mistake: That predisposition remains as strong as ever among too many.

In 2014, the Washington Post reported on research comparing white survey respondents' perceptions of how much crime is committed by Black people against the actual percentage of crime committed by Black offenders. In every case, from violent crime, to burglary, to drug use to juvenile crime, the researchers found that white respondents overestimated the amount of crime committed by Black Americans – often by huge amounts.

That same year, The Sentencing Project analyzed a variety of studies for a report on race, crime and punishment. It concluded that, while racial minorities commit certain crimes at higher rates than whites, “whites overestimate these differences … attribute an exaggerated amount (of crime) to people of color” and “rank people of color as more violence-prone than their own race.”

If you need any more evidence of such stereotyping and double standards, just consider the condemnation heaped on Black Lives Matter protesters fighting for equality versus the whitewashing employed by some to paint the Jan. 6 rioters as “sightseers.”

Someone needs to drum it into Black kids that contributing to these stereotypes has real world consequences, for their parents and eventually for them, with conscious or unconscious impacts on everything from educational opportunity to hiring and lending, medical care and the granting of mortgages.

Ideally, their parents are telling them that, after receiving the letter from Superintendent Williams last week. In fact, “the talk” that African American parents give their kids has historically involved far more than just how to minimize the chances of police abuse. For many, it also included how to navigate the other obstacles they will face solely because of skin color, and their responsibility to not offer more ammunition to bigots.

The kids in Ken-Ton and Lockport? They can fight all they want and not to have worry about the wider impact their behavior will have in shaping the perceptions of others who look like them.

The kids in the predominantly Black city schools? Someone needs to tell them the moral arc Martin Luther King Jr. talked about appears way too long for them to have that luxury yet.

Is it unfair? Yes. But after six centuries in this country, African Americans should be used to that by now.