Rod Watson: I could be a big spender – but only in a Covid-free zone

The fact is that in a bitterly divided country – and I never thought I’d write this – business may be better equipped than government to save us from our neighbors.

By mandating masks and/or proof of vaccination, businesses could market themselves as Covid-free zones and reap the windfall from those of us who’ve been sheltering in place for the past 16 months.

Granted, enterprises like some Niagara Falls hotels have reported peak or near-peak occupancy, even as case numbers increase. But that’s fool’s gold. One tourism official unwittingly described the surge in customers as “nuts” – not realizing how on point he was.

Such binges can’t last – rising infection and death rates say as much. That’s a customer base racing to its own demise, even as it loudly proclaims its right to do so.

The reality is that businesses have two choices: In the short term, they can rely on H. L. Mencken’s theory of the marketplace, that no one ever lost money underestimating the intelligence of the public.

Or they can see the turning tide as anger over the unvaccinated mounts. They can realize that in the long run, the smart money is on the silent sane who’ll be around for the long haul and who long to go out again – but only in a safe environment.

As the saying goes, a fool and his money are soon parted. But if businesses want a sustainable model, they’ll start marketing to the rest of us.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.