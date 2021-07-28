Rod Watson: I could be a big spender – but only in a Covid-free zone

I empathize with businesses hit hard by the pandemic. I feel for the intrepid entrepreneurs who endured the loss of customers before safety precautions were prematurely ended in a nod to Americans’ short attention spans and distaste for self-discipline.
The question is, do those businesses feel for me, and for the silent – but no doubt numerous – others like me?
If they do, they’ll implement mask mandates and start demanding Covid passports without waiting for governments that have been cowed into submission.
Businesses care about the bottom line. But as long as they cater to the maskless marauding mob, they have to realize they’re relying on a dying market.
The bottom line for the rest of us is that we’ll think long and hard before going anywhere near an indoor dining room, movie theater, nightclub, arena or any other optional mass gathering as long as the rabid right, the covid deniers and the vaccine skeptics are given the run of the place.
It’s risky enough just doing essential stuff like grocery shopping. Eyeballing the supermarket crowd, my guess is no more than about 10% of the people in stores are masked – and that’s being generous. With Western New York rates of the fully vaccinated hovering around 50% or less, there’s no way in the world the rest of the people roaming the aisles without masks have all gotten shots.
But there they are, exhaling droplets all over the place.
If businesses want customers like me to return – credit cards or cash in hand – they’ll make sure we can do so safely, without being subjected to those who think they have a constitutional license to spread deadly disease. I’ve searched the Bill of Rights, and nowhere does it mention the right to infect others.
Support Local Journalism
As for relying on the honor system to ensure that the unvaccinated mask up, that’s a joke in a society that gave up any pretense of honor in 2016 and seems uninterested in regaining it, even in the wake of the Capitol riots that killed Americans.
And yes, this is political. As an ongoing study cited in Monday’s Buffalo News “Pandemic Lessons” points out, Republicans are much more likely to believe in both Covid-19 and vaccine conspiracy theories even as some GOP leaders join the “better late than never” club in urging vaccination – if only to keep their base alive.
On the other side of the aisle, Democratic leaders like New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and California Gov. Gavin Newsome mandated vaccines for some government workers, as the Biden administration also is expected to belatedly do. But they remain the brave exceptions. And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are again recommending – but not mandating – masks.
The fact is that in a bitterly divided country – and I never thought I’d write this – business may be better equipped than government to save us from our neighbors.
By mandating masks and/or proof of vaccination, businesses could market themselves as Covid-free zones and reap the windfall from those of us who’ve been sheltering in place for the past 16 months.
Granted, enterprises like some Niagara Falls hotels have reported peak or near-peak occupancy, even as case numbers increase. But that’s fool’s gold. One tourism official unwittingly described the surge in customers as “nuts” – not realizing how on point he was.
Such binges can’t last – rising infection and death rates say as much. That’s a customer base racing to its own demise, even as it loudly proclaims its right to do so.
The reality is that businesses have two choices: In the short term, they can rely on H. L. Mencken’s theory of the marketplace, that no one ever lost money underestimating the intelligence of the public.
Or they can see the turning tide as anger over the unvaccinated mounts. They can realize that in the long run, the smart money is on the silent sane who’ll be around for the long haul and who long to go out again – but only in a safe environment.
As the saying goes, a fool and his money are soon parted. But if businesses want a sustainable model, they’ll start marketing to the rest of us.