Rod Watson: Howard and his clones make case for appointed sheriff

Erie County residents filling out early voting ballots or heading to the polls in Tuesday's primaries have one particularly pressing question to answer: Who should be the county’s next sheriff?

But it’s time to ponder an even more fundamental issue: Should we even be voting on this particular office?

Retiring Sheriff Tim Howard’s four-term reign of error – dozens of inmates dying in county lockups and the resulting claims paid by taxpayers, the escape and subsequent murder of a state trooper by Ralph “Bucky” Phillips, and Howard’s pledge not to enforce laws he doesn’t like – can’t end soon enough.

Ordinarily we might just say good riddance when he retires, confident that no successor could be as bad while also mindful of the aphorism that “hard cases make bad law.” That warning should give us pause about tampering with the structure of government because of one outlier official.

But the fact that so many of Howard’s would-be successors mimic his disregard for the law indicates he could be more than just a one-off. Despite running to be the county’s top law enforcement officer, several Republican and independent candidates seem not to understand what the term means, particularly when it comes to the state’s dreaded SAFE Act.