Rod Watson: How a new study on Buffalo's old racial disparities gives community ideas to build on

That much is true; the youth jobs program is one of Brown’s most laudable efforts. And some houses no doubt needed to come down. The debate is over the scale of the demolitions and what happened – or hasn’t happened – on the vacant lots.

Nor is there any doubt that cities have been starved for funding. But spending new money in the same old ways is not likely to solve the problem, and the numbers in the report speak for themselves in terms of the efficacy of past approaches. In fact, Taylor said a review of data shows the city spent $179 million on the East Side between 2002 and 2016, but for the most part it was spent “without any rhyme or reason.”

The report calls for a multifaceted strategy because, while Buffalo’s poverty has gotten a lot of lip service, the problems are much wider. In fact, the report says, the focus should be on changing what it means to be poor rather than ending poverty.”

Asked to elaborate on that distinction, Taylor explained in an interview that aid like food stamps might help get people over an income threshold, but won’t be enough to change their lives if they are paying exorbitant rents for substandard housing, their kids attend lousy schools and they lack adequate health care and jobs.