Rod Watson: Hey Santa, how about government transparency in return for Albany's pay hike?

Amid talk of a Christmas gift for state legislators in the form of a pay raise enacted before year’s end, any such move should honor the spirit of the season and see Albany’s finest reciprocate by handing citizens something in return.

And here’s the perfect holiday gift: a government watchdog agency with teeth.

The idea has long been on the wish list of the New York Coalition for Open Government, which has stepped up its pressure recently, asking Gov. Kathy Hochul to use her upcoming budget proposal to finance government transparency measures and asking the state Attorney General’s Office to get more involved.

Nothing better illustrates the problem than the coalition’s Nov. 30 report which found that only 28% of the 18 local governments examined statewide posted their meeting documents and minutes online – a truly minimal test when it comes to compliance with the state’s open meetings laws. (Locally, the coalition found that Hamburg passed, while Hanover failed.)

This was just the latest in a series of reports the statewide coalition – founded in 2016 as the Buffalo Niagara Coalition for Open Government – has issued finding that government officials all too regularly hold illegal closed meetings, fail to publicly post documents as required by law and stiff-arm citizens who file Freedom of Information Law requests. In other words, the strategy all too often is to give taxpayers seeking transparency the mushroom treatment: keep them in the dark and periodically dump a little manure on them.

Public officials get away with it because the state’s Committee on Open Government can issue advisory opinions only; no state entity is charged with actually enforcing open government laws; and there are no real penalties when citizens take it upon themselves to sue for violations. The most they can recover is attorney’s fees, and even that is substantially harder here than in other states, said attorney Paul Wolf, coalition president.

Wolf met last month with representatives of the AG’s office and said they told him it would be a conflict of interest for the office to get involved in such disputes because it also represents state agencies.

He also emailed the governor’s office, asking Hochul to reform the toothless Committee on Open Government, changing its composition and how it chooses its executive director, increasing its budget and staffing, and giving it enforcement powers.

The coalition also recommended that the upcoming state budget include funding to help local governments – particularly smaller ones – upgrade their video and internet technology to livestream meetings, just as the state funds sewer, water or other upgrades. The coalition also called for more funding to train local officials, which Wolf called “critically important.”

But is it that officials don’t know the law, or just choose to ignore it?

“I think it’s a little of both,” Wolf said, citing examples of local officials failing to post meeting notices online or trying to stop citizens from recording meetings, even though he said laws regarding both issues have been on the books since 2012.

Officials here can get away with it because there are no real penalties for violating open government laws in New York, unlike in states like Massachusetts, where fines can be levied, or in Florida, where officials can be prosecuted.

A Hochul spokesman said that since taking office – replacing a predecessor who had his own ethics problems – the governor “has taken meaningful steps to restore New Yorkers' faith in government, including requiring state agencies to create public transparency plans, improving the FOIL process and requiring state employees to receive in-person ethics training.” He added that the administration is reviewing the coalition’s proposals and will continue its efforts “to increase transparency and accountability in state government."

As for the AG’s office, Wolf said representatives there suggested the coalition try to get state legislation passed to empower the attorney general to mediate disputes between government agencies and citizens seeking enforcement of open government laws.

He doesn’t think a new law is needed, pointing to states like Arizona, where the attorney general’s Open Meeting Law Enforcement Team was established “to handle inquiries and conduct investigations and enforcement proceedings” when that state’s law is violated.

But if lack of legislation is the obstacle, this is the perfect time to put that on the table and extract at least some kind of commitment, as state legislators trying to finagle a pay raise for themselves owe citizens something in return.

However, reform won’t happen by accident; it will require public pressure. And the problem is that government transparency has never been a top-tier issue for voters in New York State.

But maybe the political climate has changed. Maybe the Jan. 6 insurrection has made the public realize that without a properly functioning democracy, all of the other issues they care about are at risk, too. Maybe citizens finally see that transparent, accountable democracy is the key to everything.

Given the abuses regularly uncovered by the coalition, the media and other reform groups, it’s hard to claim that New York State or its municipalities have that kind of democracy now.