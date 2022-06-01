Rod Watson: Gun control? Just a few more massacres in just the right places

Finally, we know what it might take to get something done on guns: a tragedy in the home communities of more Republicans in Congress.

After the massacres at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue and the grade school in Uvalde, Texas, GOP Rep. Chris Jacobs of Orchard Park abruptly changed his stance, abandoning the typical Republican opposition to any strengthening of gun laws. Instead, he now backs everything from a nationwide limit on magazine capacity to banning so-called assault weapons.

Jacobs, the former Buffalo School Board Member, explained his change of heart after the murders of 10 Tops shoppers by saying “there's just something markedly different when it happens in your city, to people you know." He added that the killings of 19 kids, along with two teachers, a week later in Uvalde affected him as a father.

Apparently, it also affected some Republican state lawmakers in Texas, who are now demanding that the governor call a special session to do something that will, as one put it, “lessen the chance of the next Uvalde tragedy."

So the only question now seems to be: How many more such tragedies will it take in members’ home communities to sway a few more Republicans, particularly in the U.S. Senate? As rational human beings, we like to think we can learn from what happens to others, without having to personally experience it. Obviously, it doesn’t work that way in Washington.

Jacobs’ reversal has brought the expected condemnation from gun rights groups that feel betrayed. But New York gun owners already live with some of the restrictions Jacobs and others – including a bipartisan group of U.S. senators trying to work out a deal – are talking about for the nation.

For instance, New York already limits magazine capacity to 10 rounds, which provides the proverbial “good guy with a gun” a chance to intervene while the criminal reloads. Accused Buffalo murderer Payton Gendron apparently got his high-capacity magazine out of state, which a national law could address.

But beyond that, both Gendron and the Uvalde killer were 18, an age at which many scientists say the brain has not fully developed – which is why they can’t buy a beer or rent a car. If the science supports that analysis, what responsible gun owner would argue that someone with an underdeveloped brain should be able to walk into a store and buy a gun?

Limiting the sale of body armor to make it easier for the good guy with a gun to take out a murderer also makes sense. Newburgh Assemblyman Jonathan Jacobson proposed such a bill last year, but it went nowhere. In the wake of the Buffalo shooting – in which the gunman wore body armor – Jacobson said this week that the measure is part of a package now being considered in Albany. Better late than never.

But that, too, needs to be part of a national bill, as do universal background checks and red-flag laws to make sure neither street thugs nor those who could be a danger can legally buy a gun. Responsible gun owners shouldn’t want guns in either of their hands.

Granted, no single measure is foolproof. Gendron was examined under New York’s red-flag law – and then let go. And he passed a background check before buying his rifle. Instead, think of such measures as a “Swiss cheese” approach in which each has holes in it, but taken as a whole, they can form an effective barrier.

Of course, against that reality, gun control advocates can easily oversell such proposals.

They also can go too far. Remember then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s short-lived, seven-round limit on magazine size as part of the ridiculous SAFE Act?

Speaking of which, the gun the Buffalo shooter bought in Endicott couldn’t have been an “assault rifle” because Cuomo assured us they were outlawed in New York when he signed that 2013 law “banning high capacity magazines and lethal assault weapons."

But as a gun owner, the magazines and ease of purchase are much more problematic to me than the scary-looking rifles, which function like any other semi-automatic: one shot for each pull of the trigger. Ban specific types or features, as the 1994 temporary federal law did, and manufacturers will simply redesign them to avoid whatever cosmetic elements are outlawed.

Ban all semi-automatics? Good luck with that under this nation’s Second Amendment. The reality is that after Mitch McConnell’s duplicity in creating a six-member Supreme Court majority – most of whose members are relatively young and will serve a long time – it could be decades before there’s such a radical reinterpretation of the right to bear arms.

In the meantime, those on the left are always yammering about Republicans’ refusal to compromise. But in a country so divided, that cuts both ways, including on proposals to “harden” schools.

Backers of more gun restrictions portray their proposals as “common sense.” But it strikes me as common sense that when your life or those of your students are on the line, having a gun beats not having one. It at least offers you some chance – and some beats none every time.

With stringent training requirements and screening – including for implicit bias, so that students of color don’t get shot by school staff – giving those teachers who want to protect students a chance makes far more “common sense” than leaving them helpless.

With that in mind, there is ample room for compromise. Will it happen? Not likely.

Maybe, as some have suggested, it will take “an Emmett Till moment.” Till was the Black 14-year-old savagely killed and disfigured by whites in 1955, allegedly for flirting with a white woman. His mother demanded his casket be open so the world could see what hatred had done – a move credited with propelling the civil rights movement.

If some shooting victims’ survivors get angry enough to let Americans see the shattered bodies or faces blown off, perhaps it could have a similarly galvanizing effect.

If we reach that moment, gun rights advocates will rue not having headed it off by agreeing to proposals like some of those already in effect in New York.

Until then, we’ll have to regret massacres like the ones in Buffalo and Uvalde and the ones surely to come because, while we can offer thoughts and prayers that it will never happen again, we know it eventually will.

As gruesome as it sounds, the best we can hope for is that future shootings occur in the “right” communities so that more Washington politicians come to embrace some of the changes that Jacobs now recognizes might help.

