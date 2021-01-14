Rod Watson: Fulfilling Heritage Corridor’s potential would be best tribute to pioneers

Next month the commission will unveil its effort to produce a strategic plan that will address the need to tie all of the anchor sites – and new development – together in a vision that does justice to the corridor’s history and its potential.

“That’s really the purpose of the strategic action plan,” he said. “We need more place markers to let people know where these important structures are.”

While the commission is not anti-development, the goal is to make sure whatever is added pays homage to the corridor's heritage, and “you need a plan for that,” Alford said, emphasizing that it will be developed with community input.

Granted, we’ve heard this before. We were told “things are slowly falling into place” a decade ago, when the corridor was not ready for prime time as the city hosted a national preservation convention that drew historians from around the country. And in the circular firing squad known as Buffalo, the sites themselves were not above criticism. Disputes about how best to raise money to preserve the church, or over access to the sites to best meet tourists’ schedules, often were bitter.

However, this time seems different.