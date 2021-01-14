Rod Watson: Fulfilling Heritage Corridor’s potential would be best tribute to pioneers

The decorative arch over Michigan Avenue near Broadway says “African American Heritage Corridor.”
But if you’re a tourist who stumbles upon it, you’re probably looking around and asking “Where?”
If ever there was a time to remedy that, it would be now.
Despite having three anchor sites other cities would covet – the Michigan Street Baptist Church, the Nash House Museum and the Colored Musicians Club – Buffalo has yet to develop the corridor into what it could be.
We were reminded of that in the worst possible way Monday with the death of Bishop William H. Henderson, former longtime pastor of the church who also lived in the Nash House for several years. Long before “heritage tourism” was a catchphrase, he was working to preserve the red brick church built in 1845 that was the site of so much history.
It is where abolitionists Frederick Douglass and William Lloyd Garrison spoke. It’s where neighbor Mary B. Talbert worshipped as she helped found the Niagara Movement, the forerunner to the NAACP. And it’s where African Americans escaping enslavement hid while waiting to cross the Niagara River to Canada and freedom.
For decades, Henderson was the keeper of that history.
His death came just over two weeks after the Christmas Day passing of George K. Arthur, the former Common Council president who had served as president and treasurer of the Nash House Museum. One block over from the church, it was the home of the Rev. J. Edward Nash, the civic leader who pastored the church from 1892 to 1953 and helped found the local chapters of the Urban League and the NAACP.
And across Michigan Avenue sits the Colored Musicians Club, founded by Black musicians who had to form their own union. They gathered in various spots before settling in at 145 Broadway, a site that has hosted jazz luminaries from Dizzy Gillespie and Duke Ellington to Count Basie and Ella Fitzgerald since opening in 1934.
Together – along with WUFO, the region’s only Black-owned radio station, which moved to the corridor in 2013 – the sites tell a story of courage, ingenuity, self-respect and perseverance against all odds.
But they don’t tell the story nearly as well as they could, something that has been recognized for more than two decades. After the kind words have been spoken and the flowers sent, a more lasting – and appropriate – tribute to both men would be if Buffalo could finally get it right.
In the tiny pocket park of grass and trees between the Nash House and the church, there is a winding path of decorative stones and four markers linking the two sites and telling the stories of Nash, Talbert and the Niagara Movement. It’s a template for the kind of creativity needed to bridge the sites on opposite sides Michigan Avenue into a unified whole to let visitors know “you are here” at the intersection of American and African American history.
Stewards of the corridor recognize the need.
“We hear that all the time,” said Terry Alford, who last year was named executive director of the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Commission.
State funding for the corridor in the Buffalo Billion II package included not only money to improve the individual sites, but also for the commission to work on the streetscape and implement that “broader vision” of the corridor as a whole, said Lillie V. Wiley-Upshaw, commission vice chair and chairwoman of the Buffalo Niagara Freedom Station Coalition, the nonprofit organization created by Henderson to preserve and promote the church.
Alford said the commission has already begun laying the organizational groundwork for the effort with an expanded board, new bylaws and a focus on economic development, entrepreneurship and tourism in the entire Michigan Avenue corridor from South Division to Ferry streets. Virtual tours of the sites are online, and work is planned to shore up and expand the attractions.
Next month the commission will unveil its effort to produce a strategic plan that will address the need to tie all of the anchor sites – and new development – together in a vision that does justice to the corridor’s history and its potential.
“That’s really the purpose of the strategic action plan,” he said. “We need more place markers to let people know where these important structures are.”
While the commission is not anti-development, the goal is to make sure whatever is added pays homage to the corridor's heritage, and “you need a plan for that,” Alford said, emphasizing that it will be developed with community input.
Granted, we’ve heard this before. We were told “things are slowly falling into place” a decade ago, when the corridor was not ready for prime time as the city hosted a national preservation convention that drew historians from around the country. And in the circular firing squad known as Buffalo, the sites themselves were not above criticism. Disputes about how best to raise money to preserve the church, or over access to the sites to best meet tourists’ schedules, often were bitter.
However, this time seems different.
It needs to be, because beyond the economic possibilities, there’s another reason getting this right is important. It’s something Henderson himself talked about in an interview last summer for a series of “teachable moments in time” educational videos coproduced by retired WIVB-TV anchor and senior correspondent Rich Newberg.
“Our Black young people do not know where they came from,” the bishop told Newberg, alluding to the rioting, drugs and other issues affecting the community.
“If I don’t know where I came from, where am I going?” the 85-year-old Henderson continued, explaining why the knowledge of Buffalo’s Black history is so vital. “If I don’t know the price that people paid to get me to where I am now, where would I be?”
For that educational and inspirational reason, as much as any economic one, the corridor needs to succeed.
Rachel Henderson, the bishop’s daughter who’s on the board of the Freedom Station Coalition, said he often felt like he was waging a lonely fight, but was buoyed in recent years as a vision for the corridor began to take shape.
“It’s on its way there, and my dad was able to see that,” she said, adding that fulfilling that vision of what it can be would “memorialize my dad.”
“The corridor really cements his legacy in the City of Buffalo,” added his son, filmmaker Addison Henderson, who said his father should be remembered for “keeping that edifice alive and not letting it tumble.”
He’s right. The bishop did his part. If Buffalo really values heritage, it shouldn’t let the history he made go to waste.