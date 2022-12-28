Rod Watson: Forecast calls for racism – and it’ll outlast the snow

The emails were as predictable as the blizzard itself.

“I suppose you would like to again, somehow blame the despicable act of looting in Buffalo on ‘poor education and upbringing’ … Lets stop wondering why the east side of Buffalo has such a hard time attracting businesses. We all know why,” wrote one apostrophe-challenged reader.

“What a shock. When times are tough, the blacks never disappoint. Did you loot anything? Amazing how there aren't videos of Asians, Whites, Arabs or Latinos looting Buffalo. Just the usual suspects … It's never going to change,” wrote another.

At least he’s right about the last part: Attitudes like his probably are never going to change.

As to his other point, I have no idea if there was looting in other neighborhoods. That’s not where cameras and journalists typically look for it, and suburban officials don’t generally broadcast their community’s shortcomings.

But the very assumption that Black people were the only ones looting, and using those thieves to tar the entire community, speaks volumes about entrenched attitudes that are, in the long run, more damaging than what the vandals wrought with their despicable, predatory behavior.

In fact, I can’t help but wonder. Not so much about the looters – they’re easy to understand. No, I wonder about the writers.

I wonder if they’re bank officers making lending decisions on Black customers. Or cops deciding who to stop and how to treat them. Or doctors determining what level of care each patent deserves. Or store clerks deciding what level of service each customer merits.

We can only hope that, if they worked at all, they’re now retired. We can only pray that they are no longer in position to impact the lives of the very people they hold in such disdain, and to contribute to the very inequality that some Black people use to rationalize treating the rest of society the same way society has treated them.

At the same time, the looting highlighted one big difference, a difference that is critical when your entire existence in this country has been predicated on always having to take the high road. You did not hear any Black people looking at footage of the ransacked stores and calling what happened a “peaceful protest.” You did not hear any Black people talking about the vandals and the store owners and saying there were “very fine people on both sides."

What you heard instead was Byron Brown, the city’s first Black mayor, going on TV and calling the looters “reprehensible” and “the lowest of the low.” You heard him pointedly noting that they were “not looting food or medicines,” but just taking advantage of the situation to take what they wanted.

That is just one difference that emerges when a race is constantly under a microscope and held to – and holds itself to – a higher level of accountability because it knows that, even in 2022, the double standard remains.

And that, in the end, is what compounds the damage the looters have done. Beyond destroying what store owners have worked hard to build, and destroying goods and services neighborhood residents rely on, the vandals have handed more ammunition to the racists among us.

Not that they needed any more. But earlier generations of Black people knew that, as unfair as it was, they were representing the entire race because, unlike white people, the race as a whole would be stereotyped by its worst elements.

More recent generations, perhaps seduced by the successes of the civil rights movement, foolishly act as if they can ignore that reality.

And so we have racists like those who can’t wait to write me and paint with the broadest of brushes whenever any Black person misbehaves.

I join the mayor in hoping the looters get caught and punished. A stint in prison with rehabilitative education might help transform them into law-abiding citizens ready to contribute rather than take what’s not theirs.

But my email correspondents? Unfortunately, at this point in their lives, I’m not sure any kind of education can help them.