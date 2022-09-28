Rod Watson: Feeling disenfranchised by two flawed candidates for NY governor

If you believe in a constitutional republic with a respect for the separation of powers, this could be the most dispiriting gubernatorial election in memory.

In fact, you might approach this election feeling disenfranchised, with the most pressing question having nothing to do with any particular issue. It is, instead: Where’s a third-party candidate when you need one?

Just when New Yorkers could use one most, gubernatorial alternatives are nowhere to be found – at least not on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Instead, voters have the Hobson’s choice of two major-party candidates whose understanding of constitutional government would flunk them out of any high school civics class. In fact, it’s doubtful either of them is capable of honestly taking an oath of office that requires them to “support the constitution of the United States, and the constitution of the State of New York …”

You don’t need to watch any of the grainy, doom-and-gloom attack ads flooding the airwaves to define Gov. Kathy Hochul and her GOP opponent, Rep. Lee Zeldin, to realize what’s at stake. Instead, listen to what they themselves are most proud of.

Poll finds Hochul holding 17-point lead in race for governor Incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul holds a strong 17-point lead over Republican challenger Lee Zeldin in the contest for governor of New York, according to a new Siena College poll.

On one hand, we have an election denier who refused to vote to certify Joe Biden’s presidential victory. Zeldin’s mindset is the same one that fueled the Jan. 6 riot that ended in multiple deaths, 870 arrests, 18 convictions and 389 guilty pleas, according to the Program on Extremism tracker at George Washington University. And that’s just so far.

Zeldin is a proud proponent of the “big lie” that threatens the very core of our system of government despite not only no evidence, but dozens of court cases and independent analyses to the contrary.

It doesn’t take much imagination to realize that you won’t long have a democratic republic if candidates – like the spoiled kid who takes his ball and goes home – accept election results only when they win.

On the other hand, what can you say about someone whose warped political calculus would have them promote policies they have to know are blatantly unconstitutional just because they think they can temporarily get away with it?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

That’s what Hochul did in blithely disregarding the Second Amendment and the U.S. Supreme Court with her Concealed Carry Improvement Act and its near-blanket ban on carrying guns for self-protection by those who’ve passed strenuous background checks.

At first glance, this might seem like a single-issue shortcoming with ramifications less sweeping than a frontal assault on the democratic process. But this is more than just one more issue to be considered among many. The right to self-preservation is so fundamental that “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” starts to sound pretty hollow once criminals get the green light to snuff out the first part of that trilogy with impunity.

Moreover, once officials like Hochul start picking and choosing which parts of the Constitution they will uphold and which they will ignore, we are all at risk. Which right gets sacrificed next?

A federal judge held his nose and upheld the gun law – for now – on a technicality. But he made clear that this spiteful response to a Supreme Court ruling striking down another unconstitutional state gun law is itself unconstitutional, and at least two more lawsuits already have been filed.

Hochul pushed through the law despite some justices, in their earlier decision, warning against just such a near-total prohibition.

If a sitting governor would so cavalierly disregard one of the pillars of the Bill of Rights with a law this extreme, on what other issues will she similarly sacrifice honesty, integrity and respect for constitutional principles?

Of course it’s always possible – however implausible – that she believes her gun law passes legal muster. In that case, such an utter misunderstanding of the Constitution on so fundamental a matter would be equally disqualifying despite her stances on other issues.

So that’s what we’re stuck with given that – barring some last-minute court intervention, – there’s no possibility of looking further down the ballot. There’s no prospect of selecting a conservative who disavows the “big lie” or a liberal who believes in the right of self-defense. For the first time in decades, thanks to changes two years ago making it harder to get on New York’s ballot, there will be no third-party gubernatorial candidates listed this fall.

When you step into the voting booth, what you see is what you get. And at the top of the ballot, it ain’t pretty.

When necessary, I’ve always subscribed to the “lesser of two evils” theory when it comes to voting. In fact, I found it hard to understand those people who claim to find two candidates so equally unpalatable that they have a hard time voting for either.

That is, until now.

With both candidates so willing to trash the Constitution, I suspect I’m not the only one.